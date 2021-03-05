Yellow Jackets go 3-1 over four-game stretch

New Iberia Senior High won three games and dropped one over the past week as the Jackets beat St. Thomas More Wednesday after going 2-1 in tournament play over the weekend,
In the Brusly Tournament, NISH beat Ascension Catholic 16-6, dropped a 3-2 decision to Walker and wrapped up tournament play with a 12-3 win over Terrebonne.
The Jackets return to play in the Morgan City Tournament this weekend.
NISH 4, St. Thomas More 0
Against STM. Darron Degeyter and Kade Linn combined on a two hit shutout while Colby Khammany had two hits with an RBI and had and Cody Khammany also had an RBI. Linn helped his own cause with a single.
Degeyter went four innings and allowed two hits on four walks with six strikeouts while Linn pitched three innings in relief and and issued one walk and had five strikeouts.
Brusly Tournament
Against Ascension Catholic, Linn had three hits and three RBIs. Ty Spurlock added three hits, including two doubles, and Kanin Myers had two hits and two RBIs for the Jackets.
Degeyter went 1 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on three hits . Zach Charles came in and pitched 4 1/3 innings of one-hit ball.
In the game, NISH scored six run in the top of the first, added a run in the second before ACHS scored six runs in the bottom of the second, After that the Jackets scored 10 unanswered runs to take the win.
Against Terrebonne, NISH scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the game away. Meyers had three hits and three RBIs, Dyland Ruffin had two hits and two RBIs and Cody Khammany had a hit and two RBIs.
Reed Freeman went five innings and allowed two hits for the win.
Against Walker, the Wildcats scored two runs in the first and a third in the fifth. NISH rallied with two runs in the sixth but couldn’t get any closer.
Myers had two hits an an RBI while Spurlock also had a hit for NISH.
