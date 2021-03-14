It was another successful weekend for New Iberia Senior High School’s baseball team as the Yellow Jackets went 2-1 Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Eunice High Tournament.
NISH beat Breaux Bridge 13-3 on Thursday. Friday, the Jackets lost to Ascension Episcopal 3-2 but then rebounded Saturday with a 3-2 win over Eunice High.
With the weekend’s games done, NISH is now 9-5 overall and will play host to Berwick Monday before going to Erath Tuesday and then playing host to its own tournament starting Thursday with a game against Highland Baptist.
Against Breaux Bridge, NISH scored 11 runs over the sixth and seventh innings to break open a 2-2 contest and post the 10-run win.
Kanin Meyers had three hits, including a double and a triple, and three RBIS to lead the Jackets, who also got doubles from Reed Freeman and Evan Hebert and a triple from Cody Khammany. Kylam Theriot had a hit and an RBI and Kade Linn added a hit in the win.
Linn got the win as he allowed three runs on two hits with 13 strikeouts in seven innings.
Saturday, against Ascension Episcopal, NISH scored a run in the second and one in the third before AES cut into the lead with a run in the bottom of the third. The Blue Gators tied the game with a run in the bottom for the fifth and another in the sixth to take the lead and hold on for the win.
TJ Coughlin had the only hits against AES while Dylan Ruffin and Evan Hebert scored the two runs for the Jackets.
Zack Charles took the loss as he pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of Reed Freeman. Charles allowed one run and had one strikeouts while Freeman allowed two runs and had three sgtrikeouts.
Against Eunice Saturday, NISH scored a run in the first and two in the third and held off a Bobcat rally in the seventh for the win.
Cody Khammany had two hits and scored two runs while Luke Landry went 6 1/3 innings and scattered twp runs, one earned, on six hits with three strikeouts. Thomas Collins got the save as he allowed no runs and no hits in 2/3 of an inning pitched.
Catholic High
The Catholic High Panthers won a game and lost a game at the Eunice Tournament.
CHS dropped a 6-1 decision to Lafayette High Friday before beating Ouachita Christian 13-6 Saturday to move to 3-8 on the season ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Notre Dame.
Against Lafayette High, the Panthers scored one run in the third but LHS scored twice in the first, once in the third and three times in the sixth to claim the win.
Willy Regard, Robert Minvuielle and Nick Broussard had the only hits for CHS in the game and Minvielle scored the Panthers’ only run.
Carter Fletcher took the loss as he allowed six runs on three hits in six innings of work.He struck out eight.
No information from Saturday’s win was available before deadline for today’s Daily Iberian.