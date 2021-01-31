Yellow Jackets get complete team effort in district-opening win

YOUNGSVILLE — A complete team effort makes Todd Russ a happy man, and the New Iberia Senior High head boys’ basketball coach was in a good mood Friday night following his team’s 62-37 win at Southside in the District 3-5A opener.
After NISH spotted Southside a 3-0 lead in the opening minute of the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets didn’t allow another field goal until the second quarter.
By the time, the Yellow Jackets (16-6, 1-0) had built a comfortable 14-3 lead.
“It was good to come out in district and open up this way against a very good team, a very well-coached team in Southside,” Russ said. “We set the tone on defense. That’s what we do.”
Southside wasn’t only cold from the floor, the Sharks rarely got more than one look at the basket on each possession.
“That was a point of emphasis,” Russ said. “There were two things we emphasized to our guys coming into this game. We wanted to make sure we didn’t turn it over against their press that they’re very good at, and we wanted to limit them to one contested shot.
“We wanted to make sure that they were forced to take a tough, contested shot and for the most part, I thought we made them earn every bucket.”
Senior swingman Jaterrius Fusilier tossed in 20 points for NISH, followed by Brennan Chatman (19) and Quentin Cook (9).
“Jaterrius made great decisions all night,” Russ said. “He defended their guy and made it tough for him all night. He did what we expected a leader to do. He led.
“He has all three levels to his game. He can shoot the 3, mid-range, or get to the rim. He put it all on display tonight. It will be interesting to see how the all-district voting goes this year.”
The left-handed shooting Chatman got into a groove early and the senior stayed in it, finishing with five 3-pointers.
“Brennan Chatman is one of the best shooters in the state, and he doesn’t get that notoriety,” Russ said. “Allen Walker is a hell of a player and he doesn’t get it. So we have three good seniors.
“When Chatman gets going, he makes the job easy. He allows Walker and Fusilier to play downhill. He did it. He made the shots we needed him to hit.”
Russ was pleased with Cook, his big man in the middle
I thought Quinton Cook was phenomenal in the second half,” Russ said. “I challenged him at halftime and he responded in an appropriate manner.
“He cleaned up the boards and finished. It was good. We let our players make the plays they’re capable of making. It was a great team effort.”
Southside (12-10, 0-1) got 16 points from guard Cavan Nedie.