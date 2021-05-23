New Iberia Senior High and head football coach Curt Ware had planned to end three weeks of spring football practice scrimmaging Friday against Natchitoches Central at Tioga High School.
Those plans changed when Natchitoches Central called and canceled the scrimmage last week.
Scrambling to find something, NISH eventually finished up the spring football period Friday night with a scrimmage at Iota High School, a well-respected Class 3A power.
But the scramble to find a last-minute opponent to scrimmage was almost like Ware’s scrambling during the spring to find who will replace several graduated members of last year’s football team, including the defensive secondary and the starting offensive backfield of Alvin George, Markel Linzer and Tyce Fusilier, who combined to help lead the Jackets to the second round of the playoffs.
“I thought that we had a good spring,” Ware said. “We’re fortunate that we have turf here because it rained almost every day and we were still able to get outside and get some work in. That was a definite plus for us.”
That was helpful in determining who would become the new starting trio in Ware’s wing-T offense.
“We lost three really good backs and we lost all of the secondary,” Ware said. “That was the two biggest areas of concern for us heading into spring.”
But there are a couple of good things working for NISH as the spring comes to an end.
First, quarterback Christian Walker returns.
Walker took over when Matthew Thomas was injured in the fall and ran the offense for several games.
Secondly NISH returns the offensive line relatively intact with another year of experience.
“With experience Christian will get better and better, the offensive line will be better and Amare Ledet gives us a deep threat in the passing game,” Ware said. “Amare had a great track season and went to state in the long jump.
“Christian had a better understanding of the offense this spring. He’s a really good playmaker and can throw the ball. We’re going to throw the ball more this year because we have some good receivers and a quarterback who can throw the ball.”
Ware also has some candidates to replace the departed backfield trio.
“Kedrick Phillips was a starter on defense and is actually going to be moving to fullback,” the NISH coach said. “Courtland Blake was the JV (junior varsity) running back who will take Markel’s spot. The other wingback is yet to be determined but it looks like it’s going to be Christian Thomas, who’s really fast, he just has to learn how to be a running back.”
Ware added that at time, Phillips will be at wingback while Jacalin Washington will be at fullbacck for a different look to the offense.
The NISH coach was looking to get two things out of Friday’s spring game. First, not to have any injuries. Second, that the team has its personnel set as the Jackets head into summer workouts.
“Going into spring, we have guys that we plan on playing in certain positions,” Ware said. “You think that it’s going to work but in the end, they just don’t fit in that position.
“Then you have to start shuffling the pieces again to find someone else for that position. That’s the great thing about spring, it gives you some answers and at the same time, you have the summer to find someone for that position.”
Summer workouts will start in June for the Jackets and Ware will have his Jackets in the weight room and maybe get in on some 7-on-7 workouts as well.
“I know we don’t throw the ball that much,” Ware said. “But it does help out secondary get some experience and some practice time defending other teams’ receivers.”
NISH is set to play Loreauville in the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree Thursday, Aug. 26.