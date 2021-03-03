For the second straight year, New Iberia Senior High School met a tough second round opponent in the Class 5A playoffs.
And for the second straight year, the Jackets were knocked out at home in the second round.
Riding Kanon Rangotran’s 18-point effort, No. 11 seed Northshore stunned No. 6 seed New Iberia Senior High 58-45 Tuesday to knock the Yellow Jackets out of the playoffs.
Last season, NISH lost at home in the second round to West Monroe and this season it was the Panthers of Northshore that knocked them out.
“They did a great job of taking us out of what we like to do,” NISH coach Todd Russ said. “They executed better than we did and that’s on me as the head coach. He had his guys better prepared than I had mine.”
With the loss, NISH falls to 21-8 on the season and Northshore heads to the quarterfinals to play No. 3 seed Zachary, which beat East St. John in the second round Tuesday.
“We really didn’t have a plan to come in for the game,” Northshore coach Max Ward said. “We knew from watching tape how quick and how they played with a defensive intensity.
“We came in and matched them on defense and we hoped that we’d make a shot here or there or a 3-pointer here or there.”
Northshore made more than one or two shots against NISH.
The Panthers made several in the first quarter to take an 18-12 lead and managed to stay tied with the Jackets at halftime, 24-all.
NISH took its first lead in the third quarter and apppeared on the way to building the lead but Northshore came back as NISH went cold from the field and the Panthers held a slim 37-35 lead headed into the final period.
But NISH’s cold streak from the field continued and Northshore pulled away in the final period for the win.
“We missed a lot of shots and that’s on me,” Russ said, “We didn’t have their focus on where it needed to be. I take full responsibility for my actions. I didn’t prepare the guys well. They defended us, they outworked us, they played harder than we did and that’s on me. The buck stops with me.”
Allen Walker led NISH with 18 points, Jaterrius Fusilier added 11 points in the losing effort.
“The kids gave me everything they had this year,” Russ said. “I couldn’t ask for more than that from them.”