The New Iberia Senior High boys’ basketball team used a second half rally to beat Archbishop Rummel on Friday.
Wayne Randall led the scoring for NISH with 11 points. Jordan Skinner scored 9 points, including two crucial third quarter three pointers, to lift NISH past Rummel.
NISH coach Chad Pourciau says that his team started off slow but eventually found their rhythm.
“Sluggish,” said Pourciau. “Just kind of slow. They (Rummel) do such a good job, they’re so disciplined and so sound. They move the ball a lot and they are very patient, so they kind of lulled us to sleep.
“We just couldn’t get going in that first half at all. Finally in the third quarter we started to get some energy on defense and win. It was a tough win, we ended up winning by 14 points but it was a lot closer than that.”
Pourciau’s team struggled throughout the game with fouls, many of which were the result of the Yellow Jacket players being bigger than their opponents.
“We are a little longer, a little bigger than they are, so that gave them some problems,” the coach said. “They’re also pretty young, but that’s a disciplined basketball team.”
With just under three minutes remaining in the game, Pourciau urged his team to keep their heads and see out the remaining time, something that they had recently struggled with against Donaldsonville.
“Wednesday we had a 10 point end in the fourth quarter and ended up losing in overtime, so I really didn’t want us to speed up or panic too much or even get too comfortable,” Pourciau said. “I was trying to keep us level headed right there with a 7 point lead.
NISH will be back in action on Tuesday when the Yellow Jackets travel to St. Martinville Senior High School. The game will begin at 7 p.m.