New Iberia Senior High claimed its first home win of the new year on Monday, defeating Rayne 56-38.
The Yellow Jackets suffered a tough loss to South Terrebonne in its previous home contest, but according to head coach Chad Pourciau, his team wasn’t going to let a loss distract them from what they set out to do.
“It was a good bounce back after Friday’s performance,” Pourciau said. “I’m excited to get a win, a good win, at home. Hopefully we can get things rolling in the right direction. We met for about 10 minutes after the game on Friday and for Sunday’s practice I just said that we have to be real with ourselves and get this thing going in the right direction. We’re slowly getting all our pieces back together and, again, I think we are going to right the ship.”
Senior Quinten Cook led the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with 11 points. Christian Walker (10 points), Tylin Bray (10 points), Kylan Dugas (9 points), and Wayne Randall-Bayshay (9 points) also contributed to the win.
NISH came into the game hungry for a result, holding Rayne to just 3 first-quarter points while putting up 14 of their own. The Yellow Jackets lost some of that intensity in the second quarter, but came out strong once again after halftime. A strong third-quarter showing allowed the NISH coaching staff to rotate players in the fourth quarter and get valuable game time for the younger players.
NISH has two more home games this week, Vermilion Catholic on Wednesday and Westgate on Friday. Pourciau says that he always expects to win his home games, and wants to get back to those winning ways this week.
“Anytime we pay at home, I’m confident. That’s why I was so disappointed about Friday, we had people come out and I felt like we should win it. We talk about protecting our house, so we have two more games at home this week and we’re looking forward to getting a win in both of them. You’ve got to protect your house.”