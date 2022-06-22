The atmosphere around New Iberia Senior High this Summer is different than in recent years. You can see it in the effort the players give during drills and exercises, you can hear it in the weight room where players pour out gallons of sweat pursuing improvement, and you can feel it when the team celebrates a successful catch or defensive stop.
It’s clear that the passion has returned to the Yellow Jackets with the return of former NISH defensive coordinator Josh Lierman. After a dismal 0-10 season last year, Lierman’s return to the sideline has stabilized the team that looked desperate for a leader.
“I think that there’s excitement because everything is brand new,” Lierman said of the atmosphere around the team. “From offense to defense to the way things are done, it’s new, so I think the kids are excited and are starting to trust the process.”
The team is working hard to continue the progress made during the Spring sessions, but the departure of the team’s newly appointed offensive coordinators has made the rebuilding process just a little more difficult.
As the search for a new OC continues, Lierman said that he isn’t concerned about the progress that his team is making thanks to an experienced corps of coaches that know the program inside and out. As the team works on their passing during 7 on 7 scrimmages, wide receivers coach Tyler Bourque has been instrumental in getting the team accustomed to the new offense.
“Tyler does a really good job, he’s a really good coach,” Lierman said. “He does the passing game right now because during 7 on 7 you’re just throwing the ball. We have a bunch of good coaches, they’re all good coaches and good men. Good people to have around your children.”
Lierman’s expertise is on the defensive side of the ball, and the team is starting to understand what he wants from them.
“My whole thing during my career as a DC has been ‘play hard’ and they’re learning thow to do that,” he said. “Play as hard as you can possibly play and even if you mess up, go as hard as you can, that’s the main thing. That’s the key to being good on defense is going hard all the time.”
The Yellow Jackets are returning several key seniors this season, but one of the biggest offensive weapons is sophomore Allen Hamilton. Hamilton, a multi-sport athlete, has already shown his ability in practice and looks ready to lead the NISH team as quarterback. Lierman said that Hamilton’s acceptance to learn his craft will make him a top player.
“Allen is learning,” he said. “A good thing about him is that he’s open to learning. Some kids have a hard time being open to that, but he takes teaching really well and he’s getting better.”
On defense, Ma’Ky Jones will bring stability and leadership to the NISH team.
“Ma’Ky is going to be really good,” Lierman said. “We’ve had some kids when I was here before that played that position and maky has a chance to be as good as any of them. The best thing about Ma’Ky is that he silently leads. He isn’t going to say a whole lot but he’s going to go hard and play the right way and do the right thing every time. People watch him, even though he isn’t saying a lot, they watch what he’s doing. He’s going to be really good.”