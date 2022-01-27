The New Iberia Sneior High boys’ basketball team sent a message to the rest of District 3-5A with a dominant 68-36 win over Sulphur on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets are now 18-6 this season and have won seven straight games.
Christian Walker led the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with 20 points, 13 in the first quarter alone. Tylin Bray and Quinten Cook scored 12 points each to contribute to the victory.
NISH scored 26 points in the first quarter, building an early lead against Sulphur and setting the tempo for the rest of the game. The Yellow Jackets weren’t a slouch on defense either, holding the Tors to just 18 points in the first half.
NISH head coach Chad Pourciau said he is excited that his team is building up steam as the season progresses.
“I’m excited. We played well in the first half,” he said. “We were really clicking. It’s good to see, I think that’s seven in a row, so we’re definitely headed in the right direction going into a big game on Thursday.”
Walker’s performance in the first half was excellent, Pourciau said, and may be due to his drive to improve after his game against LCA.
“The thing is, he was frustrated with his performance against LCA, he just felt that he didn’t shoot real well,” Pourciau said. “I think he was 1-for-10 on threes. I’ll tell you what, when he’s got it going, he can fill it up. In the first quarter, I don’t think he missed a shot.”
The Yellow Jackets continued their tough distrcit season on Thursday when they played host to Southside. Pourciau said, amidst all the homecoming excitement, the game against Southside was shaping up to be a big one.
“We’ve got homecoming this week, so we have a lot of stuff going on with practice and a parade,” said Pourciau. “Southside is coming into town on Thursday, and I know it’s early in the district season but it has the feel of a district championship game. It’s a busy week for us, and our girls team plays Southside on Friday and they’ll name the Homecoming Queen at halftime. It’s a big week for the kids. With COVID, they haven’t been able to have a whole lot of activities, so we’re finally able to have homecoming, even though it’s during the basketball season. Even though it’s a hassle at times, I think the kids are enjoying it.”