A little over a week ago, the basketball schedule for New Iberia Senior High was looking rough.
Games against Lafayette Christian Academy, South Terrebonne and Westgate led to a run of six games in a two week period.
But the schedule got a little better when LCA postponed last week and the Jackets got a little luck as Vermilion Catholic came to town Wednesday night working on their third game in three days.
Batling a team with dead legs, the Jackets jumped out to an early lead and cruised to the 80-38 win against a Class A team but one with a rich playoff tradition.
“We started off slow but we were moving the ball,” NISH coach Chad Porciau said. “I think we played 11 guys and all 11 guys scored.
“I wasn’t pleased with the first quarter defense because we gave up 14 points in the first quarter but we got better from there.”
It was a balanced score sheet for NISH as four player scored in double-figures led by Jordan Skinner with 14 points, Tylin Bray had 12 and Christian Walker and Wayne Randall each had 11 points in the win.
“I was glad that Vermilion Catholic was able to come over and play,” Porciau said. “Sometimes when a (Class) 5A plays a 1A they can be a little overmatched,” Porciau explained. “But they have some good players.
“I tell you their No. 23 (Alex Broussard) is a strong, tough athletic guy. I really like him.”
Broussard led VC with 14 points.
With the win, NISH improved to 13-6 overall as Porciau talked about the run of recent games.
“We played a lot of games but nothing was back-to-back,” he said. “So we got a little break between games,” the NISH coach said. “But Friday is a big one for us. We play Westgate and any time they come down it’s a big game. The whole town shows up so I;m looking forward to that one.”