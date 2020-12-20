Last season, New Iberia Senior High had one of the better basketball campaigns in school history.
The Yellow Jackets won 26 games against four losses, were ranked No. 1 in the Class 5A rankings for three weeks and finished as the No. 3 seed in the playoffs with a chance to play host to a quarterfinal game at home.
But a second-round playoff loss to West Monroe ended New Iberia’s hopes for returning to the Top 28 for the first time in two decades.
Right after the playoff loss, the problems with COVID-19 arose and forced boys basketball head coach Todd Russ to make some changes to how he implemented his offseason plans. As the 2020-21 season has arrived, there have been some major changes to the Jacket program.
“I have to say that last year was really disappointing,” Russ said. “I thought that we were really going to go further than we did but at the same time I have to tip my hat to West Monroe. They came in and did what they had to do.”
Russ said he likes what he has coming back from last season and what he also has coming into the program this season.
“But with all that experience we return Jaterius Fusilier, who’s playing well right now and averaging 22 points a game but he’s going to have to get some more help from Allen Walker and Brennan Chatman, both of whom have been a little inconsistent,” Russ said. “What does this year hold for us? We’re returning four of our top eight. I’m expecting that we are going to have a solid year but what that turns out to be I can’t answer that.”
For the first time in several years, Russ has some size in the middle to go with his usual stable of quick guards.
Quinton Cook joins the team coming off the football field. Jordan Skinner and Ty Bray, who didn’t play last season, are expected to make big contrjbutions to the Jackets basketball program this season.
After beating St. Martinville Friday night, the Jackets are 7-2 with games against top flight competition.
“We’ve lost to Scotlandville and Bonnabel,” Russ said. “We went down to the wire with Scotlandville and lost by 4. We didn’t shoot the ball well against Bonnabel and we had some kids in quarantine and we lost by 11
“We were able to bounce back and beat a 9-0 Southern Lab team. Our schedule is challenging. We’re playing playoff-caliber teams most of whom are in the top eight in their classification.”
Other games coming up for NISH include Alexandria Senior High and Jehovah-Jireh, which routinly whins the Division V championship.
The presence of some big men on the NISH roster has cause Russ to make some changes in how he coaches.
“One thing we haven’t been able to do is get after guys like we have down in the past,” Russ said. “We don’t have that bulldog, get-after-you guards that we had in the past. But that doesn’t mean that we are not going to play that tight man-to-man that we’re known for.
“From an offensive standpoint, we always wanted to play inside-out and now that we have some big men in the middle, we can do that.”
Russ also added that he’s had to make some changes due to the coronavirus.
“COVID has made us make a few changes,” Russ said. “We were a program that we gave the guys a break after the season ended and then got back at it.
“We had new guys in new roles and they didn’t get that time to play together over the summer like we normally do. We have some guys that played last year that their role has changed and we didn’t have that time for them to get used to new roles. For us, we need that contact time and we didn’t get it and its thrown us off a bit.”
Russ said that with games played, that lack of contact time becomes less and less.
“But the good part was that with that COVID break, we got to rest our bodies and get in some mental work, which has helped us a lot,” Russ said.
NISH 65, St. Martinville 50
Jaterrius Walker scored 32 points as NISH improved to 7-2 on the season with a win over St. Martinville Friday.
Brennan Chatman added 10 and Quinten Cook had 7 for the Jackets, who jumped out to a 17-12 first quarter lead and maintained an 8- to 10-point advantage over the Tigers the rest of the game.
“I thought that we played well tonight,” NISH coach Todd Russ said. “I don’t like the fact that we gave up 50 points but we were able to respond to the Challenges that St. Martinville threw at us all night.”
Jalen Mitchell had 17 for SMSH.
“We had about seven players out for COVID tracing,” SMSH coach Ihmaru Jones said. “We let them hit some big shots against us. We’d make a run to get the score close but we let them hit some shots and get ahead of us again. We can’t do that.”
NISH returns to action Wednesday at home against Abbeville.