For the first time this football season, players from different teams claimed Player of the Week honors.
The Haik, Minvielle & Grubbs Offensive Player of the Week is West St. Mary quarterback Taylun Druilhet and the Haik, Minvielle & Grubbs Defensive Player of the Week is Westgate’s Cartez Joseph.
Druilhet received 391 of 852 votes (45.9 percent) while Centerville running back Tyler Gunner, who won the Offensive Player of the Week for third week of the season, had 300 votes or 35.2 percent.
Westgate quarterback Brennan Landry received 151 votes, or 17.7 percent, and St. Martinville’s Tanner Harrison received 10 votes, or one percent.
Joseph received 341 of 634 votes, or 53.8 percent, while Hanson’s Donald Fourcard, Jr. received 28 votes, or 44.1 percent.
SMSH’s Xavier Kately received 13 votes, or 2.1 percent.
Nominations for Week 4 are being taken right now, go to www.Iberianet.com or add to the comment at the end of this story or send nominations to Sports@Daily-Iberian.com or Neal.McClelland@Daily-Iberian.com. Voting will start Tuesday.