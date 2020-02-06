WSM sends four off to Louisiana College

BALDWIN — Four West St. Mary football players are headed off to the next level as they signed with Louisiana College Wednesday.
Bryston Abraham, Dax Guillory, Dorian Linscomb and Kobe Phillips signed with LC. Since Louisiana College is a Division III school, it cannot offer athletics scholarships but the offers that were signed allow the players to play football for the Wildcats as part of the package.
“It’s always a good thing when our kids are going to next level, chasing their dream,” WSM head football coach Cliff Armelin said. “They are role models for other kids, who see what they are doing.
“Now these four are going to get their shot.”
Abraham played safety and running back for the Wolfpack, Guillory was an offensive lineman, Linscomb was a running back and wide receiver and Phillips was a safety and wide receiver last season for the Wolfpack.
“It’s a big accomplishment to be signing and I’m looking of forward to playing at the next level,” Phillips said. “The commitment and dedication they showed to us made me want to go there. Plus I knew some people who are up there already and they are happy them went there.”
“I think it’s a good experience for me to be able to go to the next level and play with talented player with experience,” Abraham said. “This is going to be a good exprience for all of us.