Senior Amielle Woodring may not be the player who leads her team in goal scoring, but, according to Coach Stefan Norris, she plays a pivotal role in the team’s success.
“She plays a special role for us,” said Norris. “I call her the fireman; she’s just sitting there, putting out fires. Anytime that we get in a bind on a transition or when we need help to deal with an attack, she’s there.”
Amielle plays as a Central Defensive Midfielder, a position that links a team’s defensive players to their attackers. The position is so important that, in some teams, two players are used simultaneously. Without a capable CDM, an attacking team like Catholic High would struggle to be successful.
Despite the pressure that her position brings, Amielle has taken to it easily. Her passing ability and understanding of the game allows her to control the tempo for the Lady Panthers, a key aspect of the system that Norris has implemented as head coach.
“She’s been instrumental to us because it allows the rest of our dynamic playmakers to do what they do and allow them the freedom to get into the attack.”
She doesn’t just provide defensive cover, either. Last season, Amielle managed to score 5 goals and assist 4, with the Lady Panthers ultimately making it to the LHSAA Soccer Semifinals. With many of their starters returning this season, the team looks poised to make another deep run in the post season.
Despite all her success, Woodring was a late bloomer at Catholic High, only becoming a regular starter last season. According to Norris, it was all about finding the right place for her to fit into the team.
“In this day and age, if girls aren’t playing by their freshmen or sophomore year, it’s like ‘oh I’m done with this.’”
“She played very sparingly in her freshmen and sophomore years but in her junior year, she really found her niche and blossomed,” added Norris. “We put her into that role in her junior year and she took to it immediately and flourished.”
Despite her late start at Catholic High, Amielle is no stranger to the sport. She has been playing soccer since she was six years old, first at the Pepperplex for the Iberia Soccer Association and now for Catholic High. Amielle says her greatest memories are the trips the team takes to their away tournaments each year. She plans to attend LSU after she graduates.
The Lady Panthers started their season off on a great note with a 7-4 victory over North
Vermilion, and will look to continue their winning ways in the Central Lafourche Soccer Tournament beginning on Thursday.