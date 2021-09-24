Wolfpack looks for 2nd straight win after 0-2 start

BALDWIN — An 0-2 start didn’t deter West Saint Mary last week vs. Class 4A Northside. The Wolfpack sprinted to a big lead and went to prevail 48-36.
WMS (2-1) will be heavily favored this week at 0-3 North Central in a final tune-up before the Wolfpack opens District 7-2A at Jeanerette next week.
“When we lost against Westgate in Week 2, it showed our guys that they can compete with anybody,” WSM coach Dwaylen Spain said. “Even (Westgate coach) Ryan Antoine said we were competitive. That built our confidence up. Sometimes, the game of football is all about confidence.”
KayShawn Pierre rushed for over 100 yards, added 100-plus yards receiving, and even threw some passes from the quarterback position last week. On defense, senior linebacker Trey Do collected 15 solo tackles.
“Trey is a middle linebacker in our 4-2-5 defense,” Sapin said. “He’s one of those guys who watches a lot of film. He stays in the film room and could watch it all day. He also practices for perfection, and that’s how he makes so many tackles.”
Through three weeks, Do has registered 42 solo stops.
“He’s on pace to reach 150 tackles,” Spain said. “If you tell him to do something, he is automatically going to do it, and he’s going to make sure everybody else is doing what they’re supposed to do. He’s really in on almost every tackle.”
Spain said the goal is to play hard for four quarters this week.
“We won, but even our kids thought it was sloppy,” he said. “It was only 12-0 in the first quarter. We should have doubled that. We want to play a complete game. Against Patterson, we played hard in the second quarter.
“Against Westgate, it was the second and third quarters. We also want our kids to fly around and have fun. After all, it’s a game. We tell them if they make a mistake, make sure it’s at full speed.”