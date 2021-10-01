Wolfpack heads to Jeanerette looking to win third straight

BALDWIN — West St. Mary High School goes for its third straight win this week when the Wolfpack travels to Jeanerette for a District 7-2A football game.
After losses to Patterson and Westgate, WSM responded with wins over Northside and North Central.
In last week’s 42-0 rout of North Central, defensive lineman Trent Do led the charge on both sides of the ball. The twin brother of linebacker Trey Do, Trent has three sacks on the year.
“Trent is our best offensive and defensive lineman,” WSM coach Dwaylen Spain said of the 6-foot-2, 240-pound senior. “He’s more vocal than his brother.
“They’re both leaders, but Trent is more vocal. Trent is a hard worker in the weight room, and he can go all night on the field with his motor.”
The Wolfpack have been working on their rushing attack in practice while preparing for Jeanerette (0-4, 0-1).
“We’ve been passing a lot, but every week our run game has improved,” Spain said. “The best teams win with their run game. If the wind is blowing everywhere one night, you can’t pass it.”
WSM, which defeated Jeanerette 14-0 last year, isn’t taking the Tigers lightly.
“We’re emphasizing to our kids that they have to get that first district win and keep rolling,” he said. “The kids from Jeanerette and West St. Mary all know each other. Half of them are related.”
They have a lot of speed. We have to be ready, because with Jeanerette’s speed, we could find ourselves down 14-0 early in the game. That’s how fast they are.”
Last week, KayShawn Pierre totaled 50 yards rushing and 51 yards receiving with two touchdowns.
“Everybody contributed,” Spain said. “It was a nice team win. I think we came into the game better than the opponent on paper, and we came out and showed it. We played four full quarters, which is something we were looking to do.”