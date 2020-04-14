With season over, softball coaches lament, wait

When the Louisiana High School Athletic Association suspended all high school sports in March as a results of Governor John Bel Edwards order suspending school, most baseball and softball coaches hoped that their sports would pick up again at the end of the end of the order, which was originally going to happen this week.
But all spring sports were ended last week when the LHSAA issued its order Thursday canceling all athletic competition for the year.
And coaches across the state and the Teche Area were disappointed and in some cases, felt much worse than that.
“Absolutely gut-wrenching. And heart-broken for the kids,” Catholic High softball coach Angela Badeaux said. “It’s not something that you want to see happen to any kid in any sport — baseball, softball, track, it doesn’t matter.
“Kids have four years to perform in high school and every kid was cut short. We talk about seniors but all of these kids are graduating with three years of high school sports. It’s not something that you want to see happen to anybody.”
If you start from the first day of practice, Jan. 18 for softball and Jan. 24 for baseball, the athletes in spring sports had about two months of practice and games before everything was shut down March 16.
Now about a month later, high school sports are shut down for good for the remainder of the school year.
No end of the season, no playoffs, no senior day.
“I’m just very, very disappointed for my seniors,” NISH softball coach Mitzi Lalande said. “They didn’t get to have that moment, their moment. Those kids worked so hard for so many years and that recognition is not going to happen.
“It’s really, really sad and you have to feel sad for them.”
Most softball coaches in the area hoped when the season was suspended, that there would be a chance to pick up again and have some form a season and playoffs, even it it involved extending the season into May and June.
That was the hope, but many coaches also felt that reality of the situation was going to be much different.
“You have that hope,” Delcambre softball coach Keith Morgan said. “But in the back of my mind I kind of knew that there was a chance that it was going to be canceled.
“And when the governor’s shelter-on-home order was extended to April 30, I knew then that there wasn’t going to be a rest of the season.”
Morgan’s words proved prophetic when the LHSAA canceled the rest of the season last week due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus and the safety of the athletes, spectators and officials.
But even it the season had continued, there were going to be serious issues for coaches and players to overcome.
“We would have been without practice or games for a month,” Lalande said.
“All of a sudden we were going to be playing again.
We hadn’t practice or met with the at all during that time apart and a majority of them didn’t have a place to work out or practice. It was going to take some time to get everyone back into shape to play and the season would have to be extended into May or June and that would have created a whole new set of problems to deal with.”
June is usually a very busy month on the sports calendar anyway.
“Traditionally, June is when baseball, softball and basketball have their summer camps, not to mention workouts and summer 7-on-7 football,” Morgan said.
“If we’re still doing high school sports the, that cuts into time that other coaches have the kids as well.
“Once you get into July, then the fall sports of football, volleyball and cross country start to take over as they get ready for the new school year. Not to mention that fact that there are some kids that are playing sports all year long and they need a break as well.
“When you take everything into consideration, I didn’t see how it was all going to happen.”
The cancelation of the spring sports also stopped something else, according to Morgan.
“I’ve been in contact with other coaches from across the state and they’ve called me wondering how are you going to pick All-District and All-State teams,” he said.
“Some district had started district play, other hadn’t started district play. Our district (District 7-2A) hadn’t started yet. And while the local teams had played each other in tournaments or had seen over teams play, I knew absolutely nothing about Houma Christian and I doubt most coaches around here had seen them play or knew any of their kids.”
Lalande, whose team is a part of District 3-5A, and were about five or six games into district play, had some of the same problems.
“We probably could have picked a team, but once the season was canceled, the other district coaches started sending out information on when softball would start in 2021,” the NISH coach said.
“So everyone was making plans for next year.”
The only thing that is certain is that all three coaches, Badeaux, LaLande and Morgan, said that right now, everything is in a holding pattern.
“We don’t know if there is going to be summer workouts, we don’t know if things will pick up again in May or June or even July,” Lalande said.
“Right now, a lot of coaches are making plans for the summer, but that could chance tomorrow or next week or not chance at all,” Morgan said. “If it does change, we’ll be ready to go.
“But right now, we’re all waiting. That’s all we can do.”