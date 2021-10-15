With full contingent of stellar receivers, Erath offense is rolling

ERATH — The Erath Bobcats are 5-1 this season and their offense has been difficult to stop. Quarterback Lynkon Romero, who is only a sophomore, leads the area in passing with over 1,400 yards and 15 TDs.
Erath only scored 15 points in a Week 1 loss to Loreauville, but the Bobcats were without leading rusher Trent Bristo and leading receiver Christian Pillette. Since that game, EHS is scoring 31.8 points per outing and the Bobcats haven’t lost.
Romero has enjoyed throwing to a group of four receivers — Coy Broussard, David Richard, Austin Hebert and Pillette — that make up what coach Eric LeBlanc says might be the best receiving corps in school history.
“We have four guys we can count on,” said LeBlanc, whose team plays host to 0-4 Loranger in a non-district game Friday. “I’ve been saying the last few weeks that this might be the best group of receivers ever at Erath.”
Each of the quartet is capable of leading the team in receiving on any given night. After missing the first two weeks in quarantine, Pillette made up for lost time as the sophomore has 13 catches for 412 yards and three TDs.
“He is an explosive play just waiting to happen,” LeBlanc said of the 5-foot-10, 160-pounder, who is averaging 32 yards per catch. “He’s sneaky strong and can break tackles that you don’t expect him to break, even with guys hanging on him.”
Hebert, a 5-foot-7, 160-pound junior, has 18 catches for 309 yards and three TDs. He’s averaging 17 yards per catch and 26 yards per kickoff return.
“Austin is a tough, hard-nosed kid,” LeBlanc said. “When he breaks one, he’s off to the races. He’s short, but he’s explosive when you get the ball into his hands.”
Broussard has a team-high 21 catches for 282 yards and four TDs. The 6-foot tall, 165-pounder caught three passes for 69 yards and three scores in last week’s 35-24 win over Kaplan.
“He has great hands and runs great routes,” LeBlanc said of the senior, who caught eight passes for 145 yards and a TD in Week 2 with Richard and Pillette both sidelined. “It’s impressive to see the way he’s continuing to get better.”
Hebert and Richard (6-2, 175, Sr.), who has 12 catches for 178 yards and four TDs, are team captains. Both Hebert and Richard, as well as Broussard, are returning starters from last year’s team that won only one game.
“David is a big, tall kid who ran track to get faster,” LeBlanc said. “Now he’s one of the fastest kids on the team. He knows all four receiver positions. If I put him at running back or tight end, he could probably know that position, too. That’s how smart he is.”
Hebert and Richard’s leadership has helped propel the Bobcats to five straight wins with District 6-3A games against St. Martinville, Crowley and Abbeville on tap after this week.
“Those two work their butts off,” LeBlanc said. “They hold themselves to a higher standard and put themselves at a level where they expect to do well — and they are.”