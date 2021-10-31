With 5-pound class bass in boat, Sinitiere, Romero have an ‘Oh, Lordie!’ 6 ½-pounder

BROOKELAND, Texas — Two long-time bass fishing buddies had an ‘Oh, Lordie!’ moment — well, two of them — the first day of a two-day Louisiana Bass Cats tournament Oct. 16 on Lake Sam Rayburn.
Mike Sinitiere and Kirt Romero, both of New Iberia, had not one but two “hawgs” in their five-bass limit that had them sitting pretty atop the bass club field with 21.62 pounds. Romero’s 5-plus pound bass and Sinitiere’s 6.51-pounder, the tournament’s biggest of the day, grabbed the limelight that Saturday afternoon.
“We were pumped after Kirt caught that 5. We had to fight it around a stump but we worked around it and I netted it,” Sinitiere said. “When I hooked mine, we didn’t know what size it was. Then I said, ‘I think you better get the net.’ When it went to jump the first time, he said, ‘Oh, Lordie!’ ”
As promising as the first day was when they opened up a 6-plus pound lead, the second day was a plain ol’ letdown. Post-cold front conditions tested their mettle and bass fishing skills to the point they barely eeked out a limit weighing 7.21 pounds, just enough to win the tournament with a two-day total of 28.88 pounds.
“The second day did not work out too well. We went to the same two spots. High pressure shut down the bite. We had four little (keeper) fish by 2 o’clock. We went to Buck Creek, caught two small keepers and culled one time. We did miss a 4-pounder,” Sinitiere said about the last frantic hour.
“We figured 7 pounds wouldn’t be enough. We figured we needed at least 12 pounds to win,” he said.
Their first-place finish was enough to lift Sinitiere past New Iberian Ben Suit in the Angler of the Year race for 2021. (See related story on Page B4.)
The win was his third straight in bass club tournaments at the lake in eastern Texas. Sinitiere teamed to win this spring with Romero and last fall hooked up with 2020 Angler of the Year Zach Suit.
Lake Sam Rayburn changed before his third visit. A prolonged flood was responsible.
“Rayburn was great. I love Rayburn but it has no grass this year. That was the difference” between his previous wins, he said.
Still, he said, “It was a very enjoyable week.”
Romero’s first-day big bass bit a Strike King Hybrid Hunter, a crank bait, at their first stop early in the day. Sinitiere’s 6.51-pound bass inhaled one of his favorite Senkos between 1:30-2 p.m.
They caught an estimated 15 keepers (14-inches long), including three in the 3 ½-pound class in a few locations that produced best while prefishing Tuesday through Friday.
The two bass anglers hit the proverbial wall on Sunday. The AOY tipped his cap to Romero.
“Kudos to my partner. He helps. He encouraged me Sunday when the wheels were falling off. He just said, ‘We caught them yesterday. Let’s just take our time and fish calm.’ I settled down,” Sinitiere said, noting he was getting hung up consistently in trees and trotlines before the words of wisdom from Romero.
Fortunately for the winners, Zach Suit and Jacob Shoopman found the quality bites lacking, too, that Sunday. They had four keepers, including a 6.08-pounder Suit caught while flippin’, the second day but couldn’t get a fifth keeper.
“Jacob and Zach had four fish and had a 6-pounder. If they had one more keeper they would have won it,” Sinitiere said.
Suit and Shoopman’s four bass weighed 12.69 pounds to give them a two-day total of 27.79. Their first-day limit tipped the scale at 15.10 pounds.
Jordy Russo of Youngsville and Hagen Riche of Abbeville finished third with 25.03 pounds after catching 14.47 pounds Saturday and adding 10.56 pounds Sunday.