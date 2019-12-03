With Teche Area high school football wrapping up last week, the fall sports of volleyball, football and cross country came to an end and the winter sports in the area, boys’ and girls’ basketball and boys’ and girls’ soccer, moved to the forefront of the prep sports calendar for the 2019-20 school year.
Monday night, three of the four major winter sports were in action as Highland Baptist Lady Bears played host to Cecilia in girls’ soccer and Jeanerette in girls’ basketball while Catholic High girls’ soccer traveled down Admiral Doyle to play New Iberia Senior High and the Catholic High boys’ basketball team played host to ESA.
Basketball and soccer will remain in the forefront in the area through December, January and February with the soccer postseason taking place in late February and the basketball playoffs taking place in early March.
The four main winter sports will also continue this week in the Teche Area as Jeanerette, Loreauville, Erath, Centerville boys and NISH, Catholic High, St. Martinville Senior High, Loreauville, Erath and Centerville girls all play host to game in basketball tonight while ESA girls and Westgate girls will all play host to soccer matches this week.
Check with The Daily Iberian for many results of games held this season in all the major winter sports.