Williamson, Pelicans face big test with Milwaukee in town

METAIRIE — The New Orleans Pelicans are making progress as they acclimate No. 1 overall draft choice Zion Williamson into the lineup.
They lost their first two games after Williamson returned from preseason knee surgery. Then they won three straight before a 117-109 loss at Houston on Sunday.
Now comes their biggest test as they face the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (TNT) in the Smoothie King Center.
“We’re still trying to figure it out,” guard Josh Hart said after practice Monday. “Obviously when you get someone of his caliber and just throw him in mid-season it’s definitely a process. It doesn’t happen overnight, but we’re learning, trying to incorporate him into the offense the best we can and play off of him.
“A lot of teams go through this phase in the preseason or during the first two weeks of the season. We’re going through this in game fifty.”
Williamson missed the first 44 games of the season, but is averaging 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds. He’s shooting 61.5 percent from the floor.
“He’s been pretty dog-gone consistent if you ask me,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said.
Williamson had 21 points and 10 rebounds against the Rockets, becoming the third NBA player since 2012 to have two 20-point 10-rebound games in their first six NBA games. The others are former Pelican and current Laker Anthony Davis and Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton.
“He’s in the process of growing and still gets 21 and 10,” Gentry said. “He’s a 19-year-old kid who has played in (six) NBA games. It’s a learning process for him. He’s learning every day and he has shown just from raw talent what he can be.
“We have to give him a chance to learn and grow and move forward. He’s fine.”
Gentry took the blame for Williamson getting just two shots in the final 11 minutes against the Rockets, who outscored the Pelicans 25-16 in the fourth quarter.
“Zion can’t go four minutes without touching the basketball and that’s on me,” Gentry said after the game. “That’s something I’ve got to make sure that will never happen again. I take responsibility for that and if we’re not going to get it to him and we’re not going to execute — we’ve got to have different people in the game, and that’s on me also.”
New Orleans committed 21 turnovers in the game, including 10 in the first quarter, the most it has had in any period this season.
“I don’t think they caused us to make those turnovers,” Williamson said after the game. “I think it was self-inflicted turnovers. We had ten in the first quarter and you can’t start the game like that.”
The Bucks beat the Pelicans 127-112 on Dec. 11 in Milwaukee. They led by as many as 28 points in the first half even though reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play because of a sore quad tendon.
That was the 16th consecutive victory for Milwaukee, which would win two more games before the streak ended. The Bucks have won 10 of their last 11 to improve to 42-7.
They’re off to the best start in franchise history and are on pace to win 70 games.
The loss in Milwaukee was the 10th in a row for the Pelicans on their way to 13 consecutive losses that placed them in the second-to-last spot in the Western Conference.
But they have gone 14-8 since and although they’re 12th in the conference, they were just 4.5 games out even after Sunday’s loss.
“The thing we’ve got to do is that we’ve just got to continue to play and drive hard,” Gentry said. “And whatever happens from there, happens from there.
“But we’re not going to look at standings, we’re not going to do anything like that. We’re just going to try to make sure we’re a better team every day.”