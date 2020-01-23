Williamson impressive in debut, but Pelican fall to Spurs

NEW ORLEANS – It took Zion Williamson a while to get started.
But once he started rolling he showed why he has been the most talked-about NBA draft choice since LeBron James nearly 20 years ago.
Williamson, the No. 1 overall draft choice who missed the first 44 games of the season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, struggled for the first three quarters.
Then he scored 17 consecutive Pelicans points to give them a brief lead before he and New Orleans ran out of gas Wednesday night in the Smoothie King Center.
San Antonio 13-year forward LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 14 rebounds and he and DeMar Rozan made critical baskets down the stretch as the Spurs prevailed 121-117.
“It was good to get back out there,” Williamson said, “but I didn’t have the outcome I wanted.”
Williamson finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five turnovers in 18-plus minutes. He made 8 of 11 field goals, all four of his 3-pointers and 2 of 4 free throws.
“It was pretty elite,” Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday said of Williamson’s performance.
The Spurs (20-23) led by 12 points after three quarters, but a 3-pointer by New Orleans’ Lonzo Ball started the fourth-quarter scoring.
Moments later, Williamson grabbed a defensive rebound, dribbled into the frontcourt and passed to E’Twaun Moore for a layup that pulled New Orleans within 97-91.
Then it was like a light switch went on.
Williamson made a 3-pointer, then a layup on a lob from Ball. Then he made another 3-pointer and a short jumper on a post-up. Then two more 3-pointers and a free throw and New Orleans had a 107-106 lead.
“At the start of the game he was kind of deferring, which is natural,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “I told him at halftime that I wanted him to be more aggressive. I liked the aggressiveness he played with in that stretch. He’s going to get better and better in those situations.”
Marco Bellinelli made a 3-pointer and Dejounte Murray hit a short jumper to give the Spurs a 111-108 lead.
Gentry took Williamson out and the medical staff said he was done for the night, leaving the rookie to watch helplessly as his teammates struggled offensively down the stretch.
“It was very hard,” Williamson said. “I’m 19. In that moment, I’m not thinking about longevity. I’m thinking about winning the game.”
DeRozan made consecutive baskets to give San Antonio a 115-108 lead with 4:33 left.
New Orleans scored just three points in nearly four minutes before Ball and Josh Hart made 3-pointers to cut the Spurs’ lead to two with a minute left, but the Pelicans didn’t score again.
DeRozan scored 20 points, Murray scored 13 and Bryn Forbes 11 for San Antonio.
Brandon Ingram matched Williamson’s 22 points, Ball had 14 points and 12 assists, Holiday scored 12, Derrick Favors had 11 points and 10 rebounds and JJ Redick scored 10 for New Orleans ((17-28), which hosts Denver on Friday.
Williamson scored three points but turned the ball over twice as the Spurs extended a nine-point halftime lead to 14 points early in the third quarter.
With Williamson on the bench, Holiday and Ingram scored four points each as New Orleans got within 79-71.
San Antonio rebuilt the lead to 14 before Jaxson Hayes’ dunk with 1.4 seconds left cut the lead to 94-82 at the end of the third quarter.
On New Orleans’ second possession, Williamson touched the ball for the first time after an entry pass into the low post and he quickly passed out of a double team.
On the next possession he received the ball on the perimeter and dribbled toward the basket before passing as the defense closed on him.
Williamson got his first stat when he threw the ball out of bounds for a turnover, then Picked up an assist on a pass to Ingram for a dunk.
His first field-goal attempt was a missed layup and he went to the bench for the first time when Redick replaced him with 8:09 left in the first quarter.
Williamson returned at the start of the second quarter and scored his first points when he grabbed an offensive rebound and made a put-back with 10:36 left in the period.
He was called for an offensive foul before being replaced by Favors with 7:40 left in the period.