LAFAYETTE — Greg Williams is coming back home to Lafayette.
The former Lafayette Christian Academy basketball star and three-year letterman at St. John’s University has announced he is transferring to the University of Louisiana.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Williams made the announcement in an Instagram post with him wearing a Ragin’ Cajuns jersey with the words “I’m Coming Home” written across the top.
Williams has spent the past three seasons playing for the famed Big East program in New York City. This past season, Williams averaged 9.5 points, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the Red Storm.
Williams led St. John’s in three-point field goal shooting (44.8 pct.) and shot a career-best from the free-throw line (73 pct.).
Williams also made sure to also give thanks to the program he is leaving — St. John’s University.
Williams wrote in a post to Instagram: “Dear Johnnie Nation, I appreciate the journey I’ve been on the last three years. In each of those years, there were a lot of lessons learned that help shape me into the man I am today. I am forever grateful for Coach Mullin and his staff for starting my journey, and forever grateful to Coach Anderson and his staff for continuing the journey. I will cherish all the friendships, memories, bonds, and lessons, forever. With that being said, after putting in a lot of thought and talking with my family, I believe that it is best for me to enter the transfer portal and explore my options.”
Williams was a four-star recruit by Rival.com coming out of LCA in 2018. Williams held a total of nine offers including Auburn, Florida, Texas Tech, and West Virginia but chose to play for college and NBA legend Chris Mullin.
FOOTBALL SPRING GAME
The Ragin’ Cajun football team will wrap up its spring schedule with the annual Vermilion and White Spring Game at Cajun Field on Thursday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Admission to the game is free but UL Athletics has stated that attendance will be limited in accordance to the department’s COVID-19 protocols.
Parking is free and dans can enter Cajun Field beginning at 6 p.m. and will have access to fan-friendly concessions during the game.
The game itself will consist of four, 15-minute quarters and utilize traditional scoring. At halftime, fourth-year head coach Billy Napier will lead an awards ceremony for the team.
SOFTBALL HONORS
Ragin’ Cajuns duo of Karly Heath and Summer Ellyson have picked up weekly honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Heath hit .545 (6-for-11) with five RBIs, four runs, a double, two home runs, one walk and one stolen base during the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 3-1 week.
For that effort, the sophomore outfielder was named LSWA Hitter of the Week on Tuesday.
Ellyson meanwhile was chosen as LSWA Pitcher of the Week after the senior pitched complete-game victories in the final two games of a Sun Belt series against Texas State. Ellyson was also selected as the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.