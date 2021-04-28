Williams, Richthofen both looking to make their own mark in CHS throws history

One Catholic High senior has a chance to do something that’s never been done. The other has a chance to continue a long tradition at CHS.
Both of them are excited about the opportunity that awaits them.
“It’s exciting to be in this position,” CHS senior Abigail Richthofen said. “It would be such a thrill to be able to stand on the podium at the state meet.”
Richthofen is the one staring down history. The senior won the shot put and the javelin and was second in the discus at the District 7-2A meet last week and is headed to the regional meet at Episcopal with a good chance to head to the LHSAA State Outdoor Track Meet where she could possible become the first female CHS athlete to win in the throws.
“I’ve been throwing shot put, javelin and discus since sixth grade and each year has been different,” Richthofen said. “Last year was cut short by COVID and this year I made it a goal to get back and get started again.
“The outdoor season has been going pretty smoothly. It usually ended up with me being first or second in the shot put and them second or third in discus and javelin.”
A minor injury to the middle finger on her throwing hand sidelined her for about two weeks but she came back at the district meet and came close to being a triple winner.
“Competing in all three is difficult in itself because it is three different movements,” Richthofen said. “Once you get used to it you rotate how you practice, javelin one day, shot and discus another day. But going between them at the meet is difficult because they are usually going on at the same time and you basically run from one event to the other and it’s usually on opposite ends of the field.”
This is Richthofen’s third regional meet. She went as a freshman and sophomore, lost her junior year to COVID and is headed back as a senior. She advanced to the state meet as sophomore and finished third in the shot put.
Now as a senior she’s trying to head back in all three throws.
“I’m going in with a clear mind,” Richthofen said. “I know that it will be difficult and there will be many more schools there but I know to go in relaxed and focused. My goal is first place in all three.”
Trace Williams trying to keep the CHS lineage going in the javelin. Following such CHS athletes as Kaiden Burgess, Chris White, Devon Verret and others, Williams is trying to put his name among those that have either won or finished on the podium at the state meet.
“There is a lot to it,” Wiliams said. “I didn’t realise how much technique there is to it when I started.”
And when did Williams start throwing the javelin?
“I started this year. Well last year technically,” he said. “I got in a few throws for a couple of days but then everything got shut down and I hadn’t touched the stick since then. But I’m back and I made it my goal to learn to throw the javelin.”
Williams had success right away finishing third in his first meet. Then, it got harder.
“They told me I was muscling my throw, I wasn’t using technique,” he said. “As I started using technique, my throws got progressively worse. Now my technique is getting better and it’s showing in better throws.”
Williams said that he watches javelin throwers on YouTube and takes notes about what he sees in order to get better.
“I look at what they do and what I can do to improve my throws,” he said.
With a 157-foot throw at district under his belt, Williams heads to regional this week with an eye of going to the state meet in two weeks.
“It means my hard work has paid off,” he said. “I just have to keep stepping up and provide a ‘W,’ Williams said.
To continue the tradition would mean a lot to him.
“I worked with Kaiden and he told me that I had the potential to do something,” Williams said.
“It would mean the world to me to be able to continue that lineage.”