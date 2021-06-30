Williams looking forward to special senior season at LHS

LOREAUVILLE — Jahari Williams, a three-sport athlete at Loreauville High, is gearing up for a special senior season.
Last year, Williams played a big role in Loreauville’s run to the Class 2A football quarterfinals. In a 41-18 rout of Rosepine in the second round, he ran for a touchdown and intercepted a pass.
“I started the season at strong safety and then moved to cornerback,” said Williams, who picked off three passes. “I feel like we can go pretty deep this year.
“We have our leader, Calep Jacob, at quarterback. I feel like he does a lot of things to keep the team in control.”
LHS, which went 8-1 and grabbed the No. 3 seed in the 2A bracket, will get a shot at revenge against Kinder, the team that knocked the Tigers out of the 2020 playoffs, on Sept. 17.
“We came up short last year but we’re ready to work and get better,” Williams said. “I’m pretty sure everybody knows about (star WR/DB) Collin Jacob, as well.”
Williams was named honorable mention all-district in basketball. In a 7-2A matchup vs. Houma Christian, he poured in 22 points in a 67-58 win.
In baseball, Williams was named first-team All-District and Best of the Teche after helping the Tigers reach the semifinals.
Williams had a .343 batting average with nine doubles, a triple, 21 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 12 attempts for LHS, which went 21-10 and garnered the No. 5 seed in the 2A playoffs.
“We should come back strong next year,” he said. “We return seven starters and our top two pitchers.”
Williams, who recently received his first baseball scholarship offer from Mid Michigan Community College,came on strong in the playoffs and continued to wield a hot bat this summer for Team Berard, which is primarily comprised of LHS players.
“I was raking it in the playoffs,” he said. “I started feeling more comfortable and saw the ball better. This summer, I hit .390.”
Although he plays left field for LHS, Williams spent time at every position other than catcher this summer, and he hopes to become the Tigers’ closer next season.
“I hope he can step into that role,” LHS baseball coach Rob Segura said. “He hit the ball well for us. This year, we moved him to the outfield from third base. He has a strong arm, a high ceiling and hasn’t come close to reaching that ceiling yet.
“He has a chance to play on the next level. He’s a good teammate who we’re expecting to step into more of a leadership role as a senior. He’s getting better with his work ethic. Every player should strive to get better at their craft, especially as they get closer to the end of their high school career.”