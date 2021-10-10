Williams, Jacobs spark Loreauville to win over CHS

Terry Martin took former Breaux Bridge High School head coach Mike Mowad’s advice to heart while they were both coaching the BBHS Tigers.
“Coach Mowad told me all the time you can never have enough backs,” Martin, now the head coach at Loreauville High School, said after senior Jahari Williams proved that Friday night to keep the LHS Tigers unbeaten at 6-0.
Williams rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries and the game’s first and last touchdowns on runs of 8 and 3 yards, respectively, in a 34-0 district win at Catholic High School. He had a 60-yard highlight reel run to deliver the knockout punch on an 84-yard, eight-play drive that ended with senior quarterback Calep Jacob’s 1-yard rush at 1:16 in the third quarter as Loreauville went up by four touchdowns, 27-0.
“He’s always had the capability. He’s always had flashes. I’ve told him for years he has natural vision, which is hard to teach. We’ve been fortunate to have other good backs. I told him yesterday (Thursday), ‘If you hold onto the ball, I’ll give you a chance,’ ” Martin said.
With only one of the Tigers’ Simonses, Evan, a junior, able to join Jacob in the backfield against CHS, Williams got his chance.
“I’m happy for him,” Martin said.
Jacob and his twin brother, Collin Jacob, provided the “oh, wow” plays that ignited the Tigers. Until then, it was neck-and-neck and scoreless until midway through the second period.
Martin agreed it was a struggle early for LHS.
“It was. That wasn’t anything I didn’t expect. I knew how hard they (Panthers) were going to fight. They had several kids hurt when the played Delcambre,” the LHS head coach said, remembering Delcambre’s 21-14 victory over CHS. “I told our guys they’re still a very good team.”
Loreauville punted twice in the first quarter.
“Initially, their defense played well, really gave us trouble. They’re very physical and they came out with a different front than we expected,” he said. “We just had a couple players make big plays.”
One of them was Williams, who also kept a drive alive with a clutch 17-yard reception on the far sideline to the CHS 8. He took it in from there on the next play as Loreauville forged a 7-0 lead.
The Jacob-to-Jacob combination clicked for the next two TDs. The QB found the speedy wideout on a short pass to the right, Collin Jacob juked, broke free and raced down the sideline to make it 14-0 at the 6:55 mark in the second quarter.
They hooked up again to fire up the visitor’s side at the end of the half on a 41-yard pass-catch between the Jacobs.
The Panthers’ leading rusher was senior quarterback KK Reno, who rushed for 99 yards on 21 carries and also completed 8 of 21 passes for 66 yards. Jack Chauvin had four catches and William Russell had three receptions for 17 and 18 yards, respectively.
For CHS head coach Scott Wattigny, offensive frustrations mounted. CHS had sufficient power to move offensively between the 30s but insufficient when getting near the goal line of LHS.
“We had a decent amount of yards, enough to have more than a zero. It was the same thing last week,” Wattigny said about the 29-0 decision CHS dropped at Ascension Episcopal.
The Panthers must “stop shooting ourselves in the foot and being our own worst enemies,” he said, remembering an ill-fated drive that got to the LHS 6 but ended with an incomplete pass from Reno on fourth-and-goal from the LHS 15.
CHS was trailing 20-0 at the time and went down another touchdown eight plays and 84 yards later when Caleb Jacob punched it in to make it 27-0.
Also, Loreauville capitalized on two of three fumble recoveries, the first setting the visitors up at the CHS 45. Six plays later, Collin Jacob took a short swing pass from Calep Jacob and sped 34 yards for a TD that widened the Tigers’ lead to 14-0 with 3:43 to play before halftime.
The Tigers’ second fumble recovery after a completed pass put them in business at their own 43. They capped the four-play, 62-yard scoring drive in the waning seconds on Calep Jacob’s 41-yard pass into the end zone and the waiting hands of Collin Jacob, who was blanketed by two defenders as the clock ticked to 0:00.
“They’re a good football team. We helped a really good football team,” Wattigny said.
About that spectacular catch, Martin said, “That touchdown at the end of the half? Honestly, he just threw it up. Collin has a great will to get the ball. He went up and got it.”
Wattigny said he will stress the stretch run of four games, three of them at home. The goal is to win each of them.
“We can finished the season right, finish 6-4,” Wattigny said.
Martin issued an apology to everyone at the game. After Williams’ second touchdown late in the second half, Loreauville recovered an onside kick at the CHS 46.
“We were trying to squib kick it, absolutely not trying (an onside kick). He (kicker) hit it a little too high and topped it,” he said.
Wattigny said he was told and understood.
CHS closes out with West St. Mary on Oct. 15 and Notre Dame on Oct. 22, both at home; travels Oct. 29 to play Jeanerette, and plays the regular-season finale Nov. 5 at home against Franklin.