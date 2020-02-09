With the Atchafalaya River rising fast in December 2018, Lafayette outdoorsman Seth Williams was unable to save all four of his game cameras, also known as trail cameras, on the public land he hunts deer on in the Spillway.
Williams, 29, eventually was able to venture out by boat to retrieve one of the wireless cameras in January 2019. Perhaps it was fate that one survived because, he discovered when he looked at the images it contained, there was an unusual and spectacular photo taken Dec. 20, 2018.
Instead of vegetation, the base of trees and the ground, which is what normally comes into view with each snap of the camera, brown river water was close to the level of the camera affixed to a tree. When the motion sensor was triggered, the camera took a photo of a wood duck in all its colorful, natural beauty swimming by, right to left.
The Youngsville deer hunter, whose family has a camp along the West Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee on the waterway between Lake Fausse Pointe and Grand Avoyelles Cove, said his first thought was “that’s about right. I mean, what are the chances of that.”
“I guess it’s better than no pictures,” Williams said recently after showing the remarkable photo to another outdoorsman a little more than a year later.
Those cameras regularly take photos of rabbits, bears (young and old), turkeys, wild pigs, coyotes, squirrels and, of course, deer. Rarely does a duck at eye level show up in the hundreds and thousands of photos taken during the day and at night with infrared or white flash technology.
Williams, a plumber with nine years of experience with his father’s company, Mr. Rooter, works often in the Teche Area. He values his off time and spends it with his wife, Hailee, who’s more of a fisherwomen than a huntress, and their 11-month-old daughter, Elle Rose, or hunting and fishing as much as possible in and around the Atchafalaya Basin.
He hunts deer mostly on the Attakapas Wildlife Management Area and deer and ducks on the Atchafalaya Delta WMA. He also hunts ducks on a lease near Kaplan, where he went Jan. 25-26 and claimed two speckled bellies, two blues and two snows, which he labeled “a slow weekend.”
His Moultrie Game Camera was stuck to a tree about 7 feet off the ground. The Atchafalaya River stage at the time was around 14- or 15-feet at Butte La Rose, he said, and the water was covering land that previously was high and dry, living up to its long-time definition? as the nation’s last great overflow swamp
“They (state game biologists) had just closed the season for Area 5, so I was going to get my stuff,” he said.
Like so many other deer hunters, Williams relies on game cameras to show him what’s in the woods. They are a “tremendous” help, he said.
“I mean, they just give you an idea which way the deer are coming and going, how often they’re moving and the times they’re moving,” he said.
He’ll log the times and photos and compare to weather patterns the day before and the day after, he said.
But Williams, and the friends he has shown the photo to, never saw a wood duck swimming until after late December 2018. When his daughter’s old enough to appreciate it, it’s a given she’ll see it. After all, he said, she is destined to be a huntress.