Hundreds and hundreds of bass fishermen excelled at fishing dense grass beds, predominantly hydrilla, to catch bass for years at Toledo Bend.
They’re quickly forgetting what it’s like to pitch, flip or punch the greenery because there is very little, if any, vegetation today up and down the lake ranked No.1 as a bass fishing destination in 2015 and 2016 by Bassmaster Magazine. As 2022 bass fishing starts to heat up with the prespawn and spawn at Toledo Bend, bass fishermen know finding patches of grass is like finding a needle in the haystack. They are slowly, grudgingly, adapting to other ways to put bass in the boat.
The vast expanses of grass began disappearing around 2016. Each succeeding year there was less and less green stuff in the 185,000-acre border lake shared by Louisiana and Texas.
No one knows that better than bass fishermen who fish the lake regularly and state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries District 10 biologist manager Villis Dowden Jr. Dowden and his Texas counterparts are aware of the loss. It’s well-documented and they are studying it with hopes of getting it back some day.
Louisiana’s numbers tell the tale: 2013 total acreage 8,851, or 9 percent coverage on the Louisiana side. 2020 total acreage 760 acres, or 0.8 percent total coverage on the Louisiana side.
It isn’t any better across the Sabine River along the western shoreline of Toledo Bend.
Texas’ Fall 2014 aerial surveys estimated nearly 14,000 acres of hydrilla on the Texas side of the lake. Its Fall 2019 aerial surveys showed virtually no hydrilla there while American lotus (lily pads) declined from approximately 3,000 surface acres in 2014 to 70 acres in 2019.
Hydrilla, an optimum bass habitat when kept in check, first appeared at Toledo Bend in the mid-1970s. As lakes age, hydrilla helps maintain a quality fishery and, at the same time, positions bass so they are somewhat easier to catch.
“Hydrilla has always been a beneficial plant,” Dowden said this past week from his Natchitoches office.
Dowden, the son of Villis “Bo” Dowden of Natchitoches, a Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer who won the Bassmaster Classic in 1980, is one of many, many disappointed bass fishermen. The biologist used to catch bass from grass beds in 15- to 20-foot depths by flippin’ soft plastics through the mats or slow-rolling spinnerbaits along those grass beds.
Disappointed, dissatisfied and downright distressed describes reaction by bass fishermen to the lack of grass across the lake. There is a glaring lack of habitat to shelter young gamefish and reduced areas for bassers to target, particularly during the fast-approaching late winter and early spring weeks in which so many bass typically are caught.
Toledo Bend’s bass fishing success, particularly for “trophy bass,” has declined over the past five years. There were 139 10-plus pound bass entered in the Toledo Bend Lunker Bass Program between May 2015 and May 2016, an all-time high dating back to 1992. From May 2020 to May 2021, there were 25.
A few years ago many bass fishermen, including veteran fishing guides, started blaming chemical spraying used to combat submerged aquatic vegetation, especially on the Texas side, for the reduction.
Dowden, 49, a 15-year veteran LDWF biologist who has been District 10’s biologist manager since 2016, labeled the issue of vanishing grass a “hot button topic” and called that spraying accusation “incorrect.” In a project proposal report, he and two other biologists addressed that specific allegation.
“No large-scale chemical or biological treatments of SAV have every occurred on Toledo Bend Reservoir due to fiscal and physical impossibilities,” Dowden, Brittainey Thaxton and Will Romero wrote in the report.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologist Todd Driscoll of Brookeland, Texas, told the Beaumont Enterprise in a story published Nov. 10 there was no connection between the widespread disappearance of hydrilla and herbicide applications conducted by TPWD-hired contractors in 2016-17, which coincided with two years of record flooding at Toledo Bend. Herbicide was applied, Driscoll said, to shallow-water areas infested with giant salvinia but it is believed overspray killed significant amounts of torpedo grass (hay grass) and other desirable aquatic plants mixed with giant salvinia.
The investigation has been aimed at Mother Nature. Louisiana and Texas are conducting separate but similar studies to determine what happened to the vegetation. What happens in the future depends on the results of those ongoing studies.
Dowden said he consulted his peers, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Office in Lewisville, Texas, and Sean Lusk, fisheries management biologist with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission out of Hot Springs who conducted studies when vegetation declined at DeGray Lake and Ouachita Lake.
LDWF announced its project to get to the bottom of significant SAV loss in a prepared statement Nov. 17. It established experimental exclosures (opposite of enclosures) or control structures, unfenced planting sites and control plots in Cow Bayou, Blue Lake and Pirates Cove.
“We’ll be looking at this study another year at least, see if we can pinpoint something, any of the variables, that started the decline in habitat. We’d like to see exactly what’s going on with the habitat,” Dowden said from his office.
The overall goal is to increase native aquatic vegetation throughout Toledo Bend, thus improving habitat conditions, water quality and shoreline stability.
Dowden emphasized the state’s studies aren’t ignoring the influence of herbicides and also will focus on water management and substrate issues, as will Texas.
There are five structures at each of the sample sites on the Louisiana side. Three of the exclosures are different types to maximize establishment, propagules (vegetation that can detach from a plant and give rise to a new plant) and seeding efforts. One large exclosure is for control and one designated unfenced area of equal size with plantings to gauge herbivory (animals that feed on plants) impact in an open area.
Phase I of Louisiana’s project involves plantings and monitoring once a month for a year, Dowden said. State biologists want to determine if a vegetation seedbank exists, if efforts to re-establish vegetation in the future could be successful and if plant growth is suppressed by grazing habits of herbivores.
The key was to put the structures in protected areas, which they did, he said last week. After two months, here are some of the findings:
* “We have noted herbivory and absence of growth within our control “non-exclosure” plots.
* Some uprooting with the Pirates Cove “planted exclosure” that resembled a turtle shape at the bottom of the fencing. That has been replanted and secured.
* Another finding would be that we have noted growth of hydrilla and American pondweed within the “control exclosure” within the Blue Lake site. So within this area there is a viable seed source but herbivory still appears a factor.
* Re-arming the floating exclosures with coontail should occur every two months as it is filtered out. So far, no sign of coontail seeding close to the sites has occurred. There is some coontail growth at the Blue Lake site but was there before the study.
* The eelgrass stock that was moved from Cane River has grown well with the similar sandy substrate in the Cow Bayou site compared with the more clay and silty sites of Blue Lake and Pirates Cove.
* Another observation after initial planting was if you believe the site is protected from wind and wave action, it is “not” completely protected from all water energy on this large of a reservoir.
* We also are garnering annual water quality data for close to 20 years and comparing trends in turbidity, lake level and discharge.”
Phase II would involve trying vegetation propagation by culture and continued transfer of any successful SAV and EAV species found in Phase I.