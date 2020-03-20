Right now, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether schools will reopen next month.
If it does happen and spring sports resume, Westgate track & field coach Phillip Guidry wants his athletes to be ready.
“We were the favorite to win the Class 4A outdoor state title,” Guidry said. “We’re not meeting, but I sent the kids some things to do, and it’s up to them to get it done.
“There’s no access to our facilities, but each kid knows how to measure the length of an interval. It’s not a challenge to measure things off for running. The challenge is finding things to lift.”
With gyms and health clubs also closed because of coronavirus, Guidry hopes his athletes will be both creative and motivated.
“They can lift bags of concrete,” he said. “They can use their bodyweight if nothing else.
“I would hope they’re motivated. I know it’s depressing, but you have to play a mind game and be mentally tough. It only takes an hour or two each day. With the kids out of school and no academic work, there’s no excuse.”
Since Guidry isn’t able to keep direct tabs on his team, he’s hopeful that the Tigers are keeping an eye on each other.
“I haven’t gotten too much feedback,” he said. “It’s tough not being there face-to-face to coach them up. It’s definitely not anything I foresaw coming.
“I just hope they’re holding each other accountable.”
Westgate won its first meet at Cecilia High days before the season was put on hold.
“Our principal (Neely Anne Moore) talks to the school board daily and passes things on to us via e-mail,” Guidry said.
“If we do come back on April 13, that would be the week before the district meet.
“We would also be on spring break that week. I would train my guys through that week and maybe a find a meet to compete in. We were planning on competing in the Belaire Bengal Relays in Baton Rouge.”
Although LSU football signee Kayshon Boutte is sidelined for at least a few more weeks with a hamstring injury, the Tigers have several other highly-touted performers.
Senior Dia’Mhireyeh Green is ranked sixth in the state in the 200 meters. Jaworski Joseph, a sophomore, is fourth in the 400.
Junior Christian Franciso is fifth in the 1,600.
Senior Creed Courtois is the top-ranked pole vaulter, and senior Kamarius Fontenette is third in the shot put.
WHS is known for its stellar relay teams, which are led by Blayne Delayhoussaye, Jordan Doucet, Cameron Spencer, Davian Hill, Green and Francisco.
ULM football signee Keydrain Calligan placed first in the triple jump at last year’s state meet, and Boutte finished the indoor season ranked third in the nation in the 200 meters.