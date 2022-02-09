The Westgate High School track team competed in the state qualifier meet last weekend at LSU, finishing first in the 4x200 and runner up in the 4x400m.
Davian Hill, Mekhi Boutte, Jordan Doucet, and Camron Spencer ran the 4x200m, and Tray’Quan Francis replaced Doucet for the 4x400m. Francis also placed second in the 800m. And qualified for the state indoor meet.
According to Jordan Doucet, Westgate’s success comes from their hard work and superior preparation.
“It helps us a lot,” explained Doucet. “We get work in early and see what the competition is like. Our times might be slower because we’re just getting started, but outdoor is where it really gets down, so we just put in the work now and try to be great early so outdoor can be easy for us.”
The Westgate team credits its first-place 4x200 finish to the team’s intense practice routine, which replicates their race conditions.
“We only ran two times, but we came in first each time,” Doucet said. “We had a great strategy going in and we put in hard work at practice, so when it came to the race it looked like we weren’t really racing anybody. We were in front the entire time, so hard work really pays off. The workouts that we do are tougher than what we did last year, so it helps us build our lungs up so we could actually finish stronger than last year.”
Doucet made way for Tray’Quan Francis in the 4x400m, whose leadership as the last runner is of the utmost importance.
“We went with Davian Hill first, to Cam Spender, to Mekhi Boutte, and I anchored,” Francis said. “I always try to tell the guys to stay in the motion, stay in position, and set us up for the win. As long as they do that, I’ll get the job done. As a whole, we put in what it takes, so we’re just looking forward to state.”
Head coach Philip Guidry said that indoor track allows his athletes to compete against many top programs, some of which they won’t compete with in the outdoor track season.
“Indoor track is a very short season, but it allows the kids to get out on the track and get in some highly competitive races,” said Guidry. “We are in Division I, so we go up against tough 4A and 5A competition. We don’t think that just because we are a 4A school we can’t compete with 5A schools, because we want to compete for everything.”
The LHSAA’s Indoor State Meet takes place on Feb. 19.