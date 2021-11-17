Despite advancing in the first round of the LHSAA Football Playoffs last week, the Westgate High School Tigers will be focused on improving their performance when they take the field against No. 12 seed Leesville.
The Tigers won last week by a score of 26-6, but their second half performance left much to be desired.
Speaking after a hard practice in preparation for their upcoming game, Special Teams Coordinator and Running Backs Coach “Skiez” Antoine said that they simply lacked a bit of consistency last week.
“We came off a big district championship win against Carencro, we kind of used that momentum in the first half, but in the second half we didn’t keep that same spark going throughout the game. We have to make sure the effort is consistent throughout the whole game.”
Regardless of any issues, the Tigers did manage to easily move past their first round opponent, and the team now has Leesville squarely in their sights.
Both teams are capable of exploiting defenses with their dynamic offensive systems, but Leesville may not be able to handle the Tiger’s tempo with the ball. Time after time, the Tigers have managed to out-work their opposition, never letting teams adapt to their speed.
Westgate are working hard to make sure they are able to handle the physicality that Leesville is known for. “We know they are going to play some tough-nose football,” said Antoine. “They’re a real tough team, so we are trying to match that toughness and physicality. We are at home, so we are going to put on a good show for our fans and our community.”
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Westgate High School.