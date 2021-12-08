The Westgate High School Tigers look to continue their historic playoff run, facing off Friday against No. 3 seed Warren Easton in the LHSAA Prep Classic at the Caesars Superdome.
The fifth-seeded Tigers beat No. 1 seed Edna Karr, the championship favorites who had been to six straight Class 4A championship games, at their home field, 27-20.
Warren Easton, advanced to the Prep Classic by beating No. 2 seed Neville 45-17.
The Tigers (12-2) began their final week of practice under dark skies and a torrential downpour, but the laser focus of players and coaches was evident despite the poor weather.
Westgate will need another impressive performance in New Orleans if they want to beat Warren Easton, who has racked up an impressive cumulative playoff score of 234-36.
“They’re a good ball club, they’re a very hot team right now,” head coach Ryan Antoine said. “They’re scoring a lot of points, they’re stopping people. They went into Monroe and beat a strong Neville team, and beat them pretty handily.”
Antoine said his team will need to continue playing its own brand of football and limit mistakes if the Tigers want to be victorious.
“We’re going to have to go out there and play our best football to be able to go into that situation and (win).”
Westgate had reached the football semifinals three times in their history (2007, 2009 and 2010), but had never made it to the Prep Classic before this season. Antoine said that while Warren Easton may have championship experience, his team can be successful if it sticks to the game plan.
“They’ve been there before, they understand the environment,” Antoine said. “It’s a home game for them, they’re the favorites to win it, so we need to go in there and match their intensity and be ready to play.
“They have size on the O-Line and D-Line, they have speed in the skill positions, they’re coached well and they’re disciplined. We have to go out there and play our best ball to have a chance to be the winner in the end.”
The Class 4A Prep Classic will kickoff at 7 p.m. Antoine said the school invites all fans to attend and show support for the Tigers’ history-making appearance.