WHS, LHS both ranked No. 4 in their classes

Westgate and Loreauville high schools remain the only Teche Area teams ranked in the top 10 in any classification in the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association statewide football polls this week, each ranked fourth in their respective classes.
Westgate (7-2) remains fourth in Class 4A after blasting Northside 58-8 on homecoming night this past Friday. The Tigers trail Karr (7-0, 10 first-place votes), Neville (7-1) and Warren Easton (4-2). Following WHS in the 4A poll are Northwood-Shreveport (6-2), Cecilia (-7-2), Huntington (8-1), Carver (7-1), Leesville (7-2) and St. Thomas More (5-4), a District 5-4A rival of the Tigers. Carencro, which plays host to WHS on Friday in the district finale, trails STM by 6 points and leads the teams also receiving votes. Teurlings Catholic (5-4), another 5-4A team, has 1 point in the voting.
Loreauville (9-0) trails Many (8-1, 4 first-place votes), Lafayette Christian (7-1, 6 first-place votes) and St. Charles (7-0) in the 2A poll. Following the Tigers are General Trass (8-0), Amite (5-2), Mangham (7-2), Notre Dame (7-2), Newman (5-2) and Rosepine (8-1).
Zachary (9-0) is the unanimous No. 1 in Class 5A, followed by Ponchatoula (7-0), Catholic of Baton Rouge (8-1), Acadiana (7-2 and a District 3-5A rival of New Iberia), Ruston (7-1), Destrehan (5-0), Jesuit (7-1), Brother Martin (2-5), Byrd (8-1) and West Monroe (5-3).
University High (9-0) has all 10 first-place votes to lead the Class 3A poll. The Cubs are followed by Sterlington (9-0), Madison Prep (8-1), E.D. White (9-0), Church Point (9-0), De La Salle (5-2), Lutcher (6-1), Lake Charles Prep (6-3), St. James (6-2) and Union Parish (6-3).
St. Martinville (7-2) has 10 points in the 3A poll with District 6-3A rival Abbeville (8-1) with 3.
Ouachita Christian (9-0) has nine first-place votes and leads the Class A poll. Calvary (8-1) is second and has the remaining first-place vote. The remainder of the top 10 in order is Southern Lab (6-2), Ascension Catholic (5-1), Oak Grove (5-4), Grand Lake (8-1), Homer (6-3), Opelousas Catholic (8-1), Vermilion Catholic (6-3) and St. Mary’s (7-2). VC plays in District 8-A with Teche Area teams Highland Baptist, Hanson and Centerville.