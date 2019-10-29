Where he left off

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees looked like he did before he got hurt and the New Orleans Saints looked like they have ever since he got hurt.
Brees threw three touchdown passes in his return from thumb surgery and the Saints won their sixth straight game with a 31-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Brees threw 43 passes and completed 34 to nine different receivers for 373 yards in his first action since injuring the thumb during a 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 15.
“He was 100 percent,” Saints coach Sean Payton said.
The Saints (7-1), who were 5-0 while Teddy Bridgewater filled in for Brees, have a bye this week. Payton said Monday that they will take this week off and return next Monday to begin preparations for a home game against Atlanta on Nov. 10.
“I don’t want to go to the bye,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “I wish there wasn’t a bye so we could keep rolling.”
Michael Thomas caught 11 of Brees passes for 112 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown. Latavius Murray rushed 21 times for 102 yards and a touchdown in his second consecutive game filling in for injured Alvin Kamara.
Arizona, 3-4-1 after seeing its three-game losing streak end, finished with 237 yards. It is the fifth consecutive New Orleans opponent to finish with fewer than 260 yards and the second in the last three weeks to fail to score a touchdown.
Brees showed no ill effects from the injury, layoff or the light, protective splint he wore on the thumb – “felt really good,” he said – but the Saints struggled to a 10-6 lead midway through the third quarter.
Then Cardinals rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury decided to go for fourth and 1 at the Arizona 30 and Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata stopped Chase Edmonds for no gain.
“That changed the game tremendously,” Saints linebacker Demario Davis said.
Kingsbury said he was trying to take advantage of an opportunity that came from Brees’ lone mistake – an interception by former LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson.
“I thought we had a good chance to get it,” Kingsbury said. “That is a very good offense and they were moving the ball well and (I) felt at that point after getting the turnover, we had to make something happen. You have to give them a lot of credit. They have a great defense and made a play.”
The defense made a lot of plays, limiting the Cardinals to 40 rushing yards, two conversions on 12 third downs, zero conversions on two fourth downs and no points on two red-zone opportunities.
“Things are good any day that you can stop the run, be good on third downs, be good in the red zone and get off the field on fourth down,” Davis said.
Brees threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Murray and Zane Gonzalez made a 50-yard field goal to trim the lead to 17-9 after three quarters. Brees threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes of five yards to Taysom Hill and nine yards to Thomas.
“We got beat handily,” Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said.
It was initially estimated that Brees would miss six to eight weeks, but Brees was determined to shorten the time frame as soon as it was set.
“I was trying to fast track it as much as possible,” Brees said after returning 39 days after his surgery. “This was kind of the week I had in mind from the moment I got hurt. As soon as I was able to grip it and rip it, I wanted to play.”
With the bye week looming, Brees would have gotten two more weeks to recuperate by sitting out this game.
Payton said all along that Brees would play as soon as he was healthy enough to do so.
“We really had to pay attention to the doctors,” Payton said. “We weren’t going to be careless with it.”
Brees’ performance left little doubt that they weren’t careless.
“He was Drew Brees,” Fitzgerald said. “There’s a reason he’s the leading passer in the history of the game.”