LOREAUVILLE — Lake Fausse Pointe’s bass usually bring out the best in Bo Amy each spring. And Amy usually brings out the best bass this time of year, regardless the water conditions.
The New Iberia bass angler did it again Wednesday on his way to winning the second Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series. The 35-year-old Amy teamed with friend and co-worker Craig Duval to dominate the 34-boat field at Lake Fausse Pointe.
Amy, a thread inspector for VAM USA Inc., and Duval’s three-bass limit boasted one of those “hawgs” that make or break a limit and everyone else’s heart. Amy’s 5.48-pound kicker anchored their catch of 10.30 pounds.
That big bass almost didn’t catch a free boat ride to Marsh Field Landing for the 7:40 p.m. weigh-in.
After missing two keeper bass in approximately 30-35 minutes in one area of Sandy Cove, Amy cranked up and went to Plan B.
“I told my buddy, ‘Look, the last Hawg Fight, I caught two fish here. They weren’t big,’ ” he said.
On his first long cast with a white Z-Man Chatterbait with a white Strike King Rage Menace, a bass bit and he set the hook to reel it in. The fish had other ideas.
“When I hooked it I knew it was a good one. It got hooked up in some branches. I trolling motored over there. I was just trying to hold a bind on her,” he said.
It took a while but he got ‘er done. By the time he reached the tangle-ation, the bass had worked itself free and, apparently tired from thrashing around in the branches, was laying on its side.
“When I got there, I saw how big she was. I said, ‘Oh my God.’ I hurried up and lipped her,” he said. “I told my buddy I was surprised I got that fish in the boat for as long as she was wrapped up, 30 feet away, a good three to five minutes.”
When it finally was in the boat, Duval also said “OMG,” he said, and estimated the weight at 5 pounds. Amy believed it was a 5 ½.
Pumped up, he caught a 2 ½-pounder and a little bit farther away boated another bass about the same size, both on a black/blue Reaction Innovations Sweet Beaver. The third keeper came 10-15 minutes before they had to leave for the weigh-in.
That sealed the deal for a $765 first-place finish, plus another $170 for big bass.
Cousins Wilfred “Tuppy” Gary and Corey Romero, both of New Iberia, finished second with five bass weighing 6.57 pounds for $459.
New Iberians Mike Sinitiere and Mike O’Brien were third with a limit tipping the digital scale to 6.46 pounds worth $306.
“There’s a lot better payout this year, I find. They’ve got a lot more boats, a lot more people fishing this year than last year. That makes it fun when you’re fishing for that much money with that many people fishing. It makes it more challenging,” Amy said after his team’s $935 payday.
Amy, enjoying his first outing on the lake since the WN Hawg Fight BTS opener on March 23, rose to the challenge after he pieced a game plan together from information on his tournament partner’s scouting trip on Tuesday to Sandy Cove.
“I haven’t fished in a while to be honest. I just went out hoping to stumble on fish. He (Duval) went and told me he found a little bit of clear water,” he said.
Amy, who won the 2021 Hawg Fight opener with 10.42 pounds while fishing by himself March 24 on Lake Fausse Pointe, was unable to prefish the lake last weekend, he said, because his daughter, Karmyn, had a dance contest out-of-state. That trumped bass fishing and was oh-so worthwhile, he said.
“I got to witness my little girl come out first place. Their team (Paige’s Dance and Cheer Studio in New Iberia) came out first and won grand championship,” he said, proudly.
“To be honest, I wasn’t really sure (how they’d fare in evening bass tournament), especially with all the wind blowing the week before,” he said.
The next WN Hawg Fights BTS is scheduled to be held April 20 at Lake Fausse Pointe out of Marsh Field Boat Landing. For more information call Sinitiere at 321-1178.