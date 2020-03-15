What a weekend as an 8 1/2, 7.20 hit the scale

LOREAUVILLE — Jarrod Derouen has a 35-pound redfish and a 5 ½-pound speckled trout to his credit as personal bests for those species.
The 35-year-old New Iberian, who loves to fish saltwater and freshwater, added another PB to his list on March 7 when he hooked up with, measured, weighed and released a bass between 8 ½ and 9 pounds in a borrow pit along the West Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee in Lake Fausse Pointe. The 5-pound class bass he caught about 10 years ago in the lake was relegated to second place.
Derouen was oh-so happy with the “hawg” he put in the boat that morning while on a bassin’ trip with his buddy, Troy Laviolette of Catahoula. They launched Laviolette’s small aluminum bass boat and started fishing at 7 a.m.
After an hour or so, Derouen and Laviolette had one bass in the boat. They were fishing a borrow pit near Twin Ponds, according to Derouen.
“We were just flippin’ the bank, flippin’ the brush, when I hooked it. I thought it was a good fish. I thought it was about 5 or 6 pounds,” he said, adding he was using a june bug Zoom Baby Brush Hog.
It wasn’t long before they got a good gander at the fish. Probably a minute or so.
“It fought but it really didn’t last long. We didn’t have a net, so Troy lipped it on the side of the boat. When he lifted it out of the water, we realized how big it was. It happened so fast. We were more excited when we realized how big it was. It happened so fast,” he said.
Their level of excitement jumped several notches when they feasted their eyes on the big bass. They measured the fish, which had a length of 24 inches and a girth of 19 inches.
But the batteries in their hand-held scale were dead and they looked around for another battery.
“There was another boat in there but they were sac-a-lait fishing. We got a scale from those guys,” he said.
As it turned out, it was a spring scale and the marker hovered between 8 ½ pounds and 9 pounds.
His chief concern was releasing the bass, full of eggs during the spawn, as soon as possible. He never hesitated.
“Oh, no, I wasn’t going to keep it. I was more worried about getting her back in the water, which was the main thing,” he said.
Derouen, a machinist for Axis Energy LLC, said he has been fishing most of his life. He mostly targets speckled trout and redfish, particularly those fish with the tell-tale spots.
But in the spring, he goes after bass.
“I try to get out a few times a year for bass, maybe 10 times a year. I mean, I do it every now and then. I don’t do it all the time,” he said.
At the time of that momentous bite in the lake, Derouen was using 30-pound braided line spooled on a Shimano Curado reel seated on a 7 ½-foot Ark fishing rod. The combination, plus his experience with big bass, accounted for a memorable bass.
“Oh, it’s awesome, definitely the fish of a lifetime, for sure. It feels great. I’ve been trying for a long time to catch one that big,” he said.
And he can’t wait for the next bassin’ trip.
“I definitely want to get back out there,” he said.