What a weekend as an 8 1/2, 7.20 hit the scale

LOREAUVILLE — Bo Amy of New Iberia and Mike Segura of Broussard were catching quality and quantity on a bass fishing trip March 8 in Lake Fausse Pointe.
Amy and Segura, formerly of Lydia, reeled in half-a-dozen bass while fishing the Texaco Field and another four bass after Amy drove his 18-foot Bass Cat into Twin Ponds. They also had 3.19- and 2.99 -pound bass to their credit from Texaco Field.
Their day began in Sandy Cove, the destination for so many bassers during the spring. After two hours, though, they “didn’t have a bump,” Amy said.
“I said, ‘Let’s go to the Texaco Field.’ We went there and caught probably six fish before we went to Twin Ponds,” he said.
Amy, a 33-year-old thread inspector for Houston-based VAM USA, where his fishing partner also works, was in for a big surprise when a certain bass munched the Okeechobee-colored Reaction Innovations Sweet Beaver.
“I was flippin’ a Sweet Beaver. I felt the thump. I jerked. I thought I hooked a log, thinking maybe the fish spit it (soft plastic creature bait) out and I had hooked a log. Then it started moving,” he said.
“I told my buddy, ‘This is a big fish!’ She ran straight to the boat, then around the trolling motor and back around the trolling motor. She was pulling hard for a minute before she got tired.”
Amy worked the big bass to the side of the boat, where Segura clamped down on the lower lip and hoisted the beauty into the Bass Cat. The two bassers high-fived in celebration.
“I didn’t have a scale with me. I hollered at a buddy (Halliburton worker who was in another boat in Twin Ponds). He had one but it wasn’t a digital scale,” Amy said, adding at that point he put the “hawg” in the livewell and called his father, Troy Amy of New Iberia, to see if he could bring a digital scale to Marsh Field Boat Landing.
The elder Amy was watching his grandson play baseball in Delcambre. He left the game and drove to the boat landing with a digital scale.
The Amys and Segura met up there and weighed the bass, which tipped the digital scale to 7.20 pounds.
Amy released the bass that gave him such a rush into Marsh Field Canal.
His previous biggest bass in the lake was a 6.1-pounder he caught at a duck blind four years ago in Sandy Cove. His personal best bass was a 10.8-pounder he hooked and boated at Toledo Bend.
He was extra proud of his new lake PB.
“In the lake, you don’t catch many fish like that. You really don’t see that many big fish in the lake,” he said.
Amy has been fishing the lake since he was old enough to fish with his dad, he said, and loving every minute of it.
“I think the lake’s getting better as the years go on with more quality fish. They’ve had some big fish come in (this year),” he said.
An 8.99-pounder was caught on Fat Tuesday in Sandy Cove by Dustin Dore of New Iberia. An 8.17-pound bass was caught Feb. 15 by Baton Rouge angler Joseph Martin.
And on the day before Amy’s 7.20, Jarrod Derouen landed a bass that went between 8 ½ and 9 pounds on a digital scale.
Amy hooked his bass while fishing with 20-pound test monofilament line on a Lew’s reel locked down on a 7-foot medium Veritas rod.
He’ll have a good chance to catch another trophy-sized bass when his dad, his brother and a couple of friends go to Toledo Bend in April. But it wouldn’t surprise him to catch another “hawg” in the lake.
“If only I could catch big ones like that for tournaments I’d be all right,” he said with a chuckle.