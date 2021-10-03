Highland Baptist Christian School quarterback Ty Olivier (4) prepares to launch a pass Friday during the Bears’ non-district game against Westminster Christian Academy in Opelousas. Highland Baptist fell behind early after a turnover and could not overcome a 20-0 deficit. The Bears play host to Covenant Christian in a District 8-A game Friday that also will serve as Highland’s homecoming contest.
Leah McClelland / Special to The Daily Iberian
Highland Baptist running back Jarworski Joseph (2) makes a cut between Westminster Christian defenders on Friday.
OPELOUSAS — Everything was going right for Highland Baptist as Friday’s non-district game at Westminster Christian opened.
The Bears had the opening kickoff and were driving for a score when quarterback Ty Olivier fumbled the ball and the Crusaders recovered.
Westminster quickly drove the field, scored and took a 7-0 lead.
After that, Highland struggled on both offense and defense the rest of the game and the Crusaders came away with a 33-7 win to improve to 5-0 on the season while Highland fell to 3-2 heading into the District 8-A opener at home Friday against Covenant Christian.
“I was very disappointed,” Highland coach Rick Hutson said. “I think that we could have missed a whole week of practice and scored seven points.
“We had too many missed assignments on both sides of the ball and too many missed blocks and missed tackles.”
Westminster’s Bryant Moore had 147 yards with a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown, and quarterback Gage Burton threw for two touchdowns and 154 yards as the Crusaders took a 20-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half for the win.
“We had something good going and we shot ourselves in the foot with a penalty and the fumble,” Hutson said. “It was something that we never really recovered from in the first half.”
But at the start of the second half, Westminster inexplicably tried an onside kick and Highland immediately jumped on the ball. The Bears drive ended with a Jaworski Joseph touchdown run to cut the lead to 20-7 and the Bears had some life.
“After that touchdown, I thought we had a chance to get back into it but we weren’t able to capitalize on it,” Hutson said.
The Crusaders answered that HBCS score with one of their own and extended the lead to 27-7 and were able to add a final score in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Joseph led Highland with 103 yards rushing but only had the one touchdown and was effectively bottled up all night by the Crusader defense.
Now Highland looks to Friday’s homecoming game against Covenant.
“They’ve only played three games this year but they’ve scored 80 points in the last two weeks,” Hutson said. “They scored 30 points against St. John, a team that we only scored 14 points on.
“They are going to be a tough opponent and we have to put this game behind us and get ready for them.”