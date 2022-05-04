Westgate senior Travin Gardner never planned to be on the track and field team when he started playing football for the Tigers. The star linebacker’s track career began when a chance absence by his football coach allowed him to be recruited to compete at the district meet in the high jump.
“I started in my junior year,” he said. “I was going for football practice and the coach didn’t show up, so coach Guidry asked me to practice and I jumped at the district meet. That was my first meet I did, I had two practices before and I placed first.”
Gardner never looked back, placing second at last year’s regional meet and sixth at the state meet. Securing his return to the state meet this year, Gardner said that it wasn’t a surprise that he is going back to LSU.
“It doesn’t really phase me this year because last year we put in the work, we went to practice every day, worked hard with coach Guidry, and made it to state once again,” he said.
Gardner credits the hard work that he and his jumping partner Zaid Landry put in at practices for their success this season.
“We go to practice and work hard and make sure to rest up when we don’t have practice,” he said. “We stay mentally prepared for this. It’s mainly me and Zaid, we compete with each other the most at practice and meets. We always try to be each other’s PR (personal records).”
Gardner’s performances are crucial to Westgate’s overall point totals, even though he said that the high jump isn’t always the most popular event for fans.
“We don’t get too much spotlight, but the people that watch us spread the word,” he said. “It’s more than what it was when I first started jumping. I came out fourth last year at state. I did six-foot today (at regionals) and I think I’m going to go higher at state.”
Gardner has reached a height of feet and 2 inches on two occasions this season but advanced to the state meet with a height of just six feet. At last year’s state meet, Gardner ended with a height of 5 feet and 11.5 inches. The top performer, Tioga’s Sherman Hawkins, won with a height of 6 feet and 5.5 inches.
The Class 4A high jump is scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday, May 7, at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium at LSU.