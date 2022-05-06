Amaaz Eugene never thought he’d be on the track team at Westgate, let alone returning to the state meet to defend the Class 4A state title. As a sophomore, he was recruited to run track by his football coaches, and has never looked back.
“I started running track in my sophomore year,” he said. “At the beginning, I wasn’t going to run track, but then the coaches encouraged me and I started running. Coach said to just go to practice for two weeks, and that if I liked it and I saw improvement, which I did, to join the team.”
In his first track season, Eugene struggled in the 100-meters, with a season-best finish of eighth place at Westgate’s home meet. Where he did show his tremendous value was in the 4x100-meter relay, where the team placed first in the state with a time of 41.89.
This season, it’s going about the same. Eugene is still struggling in the 100-meters, finishing seventh in Westgate’s home meet but eighth or ninth everywhere else, but his 100-meter relay performances are even better. At the Region II-4A meet this season, the 4x100-meter relay team shaved almost a tenth of a second off of their state championship time.
Eugene said that he feels confident about their chances to defend their title and come away with another dominating performance at the state meet.
“I feel good, I feel like we have a good chance at winning,” he said. “We’re going to have some points from the field, that’s what we were worried about. Tioga (Westgate’s biggest title challenger) always gets points on the field. At the moment, I’m not worried about anything.”
Eugene is one of the many track athletes who also played a crucial role in Westgate’s football championship team this season. The junior said that picking up another championship ring would continue his quest to end his high school career with a handful of jewelry.
“(Winning a third state title) is all I want,” he said. “I’ve been saying all year that before I leave high school, I want a whole hand of (championship) rings. If we win state in track this year, that will make three.”
Westgate will compete in the LHSAA Class 4A State Meet on Saturday at LSU. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. and events begin at 10:45 a.m.