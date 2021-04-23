Westgate wins four events, district track title

The Westgate High School boys’ track team rode four event winners and two top-three finishers in 14 of 19 events to the District 5-4A title Tuesday night at WHS.
Westgate won three of four relays, finishing second in the one it didn’t win, claimed first in both hurdles events and even added a win in the field as the Tigers rolled up 126 points to claim the title with Carencro second (114) followed by Teurlings (100), Northside (37) andSt. Thomas More (17).
Westgate won the 4x800 relay (8 minutes, 43.82 seconds), the 4x100 relay (42.40), the 4x400 relay (3:23.26) and finished second in the 4x200 relay.
Camron Spencer (14.87) and Dedrick Latulas went first and second in the 110 hurdles while Mekhi Boutte won the 300 hurdles (42.30). In the high jump, Trevin Gardner won with a height of 6 feet, 1 inch with Latulas finishing third. Tray’Quan Francis won the 800 meters in 2:05.81.
Others advancing to the regional meet are Trey’Quan Francis, third in the 1,600; Amaaz Eugene and Ja’Quailen Allen, third and fourth in the 100; Christian Francisco and Davian Hill, second and third in the 400; Spencer and Allen, second and third in the 200; Monty Keoyothy and Bailey Jeanlouis, third and fourth in the pole vault and Jordan Doucet and Latulas, second and fourth in the long jump.
In the girls meet, Teurlings won with 134 points followed by St. Thomas More (111), Northside (97), Carencro (32) and Westgate (11).
The WHS girls finished fourth in the 4x200 to advance to regionals. The 4x100 relay team also finished in fourth place to qualify for the regionals. Ma’kiya Fontenette finished fourth in the triple jump