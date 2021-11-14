The Westgate High School football team didn’t have a great week of practice, and it showed in their Class 4A playoff opener Friday night against John F. Kennedy High School, WHS head coach Ryan Antoine said.
The good news for supporters of the team is the Tigers have another week to fix those issues after beating the Cougars 26-6 at Tiger Stadium.
“We came out with a win but that’s probably as bad as we’ve played all year, oh my God, we played terrible,” Antoine said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot. We couldn’t execute, sometimes on both sides of the ball. Defense played well enough to get us out of here, but if we don’t clean this up, we’ll be going home next week.”
Antoine said he doesn’t know if the team got caught up in the excitement of winning the District 5-4A championship, or were thinking they are better than they are. In either case, the Tigers have some things to clean up before the next round.
“They found something that put us in a bind, and they exploited it. We’ve got to go back and clean that up. We’ve got to be a better team than we were this week.”
Westgate (9-2) got a goal-line interception from Ma’Kahi Ledet and a 90-yard touchdown pass from Brenna Landry to Jordan Doucet, thanks to a little razzle-dazzle the coaches had saved all season, but struggled in all phases of the game, Antoine said.
“We’ve just got to get better across the board, all three facets of the game,” he said. “I feel we got frustrated because things weren’t working. I think we got spoiled. We score all the time, and are stopping people and making big plays, so when we have to go out here and really play a football game and be able to play and execute and stop people and score and drive the ball down the field, I feel like we struggled a little bit.”
After playing almost eight scoreless minutes, Westgate got on the scoreboard with the help of special teams and defensive plays. The Tigers got a great roll on a punt by Doucet that was downed at the 1-yard line, then saw the Cougars moved back half a yard with a penalty. On third down from inside the one, JFK attempted a run to the left, but running back Jaquan Glover was swarmed under behind the goal after taking a pitch from quarterback Christopher Armstrong.
Westgate then drove 42 yards following the free kick for a touchdown, with Derek Williams taking the shotgun snap and carrying it over the goal from the 1 to make it 8-0 with 2:28 left in the first period.
The Cougars (3-6) looked poised to get on the scoreboard on their next possession, marching from their own 36 to the Westgate 9, but on a scramble under pressure, Armstrong tried to find a receiver in the end zone, only to have Ledet step in for the pickoff at the goal.
A penalty negated much of the return that had gotten past the 30, but on first down from the 10, Doucet took a snap and ran to his right, pitching the ball to Dedrick Latulas on a reverse. Latulas then lateraled to Landry, who was running back toward the Westgate sideline, who heaved the ball downfield to Doucet, who had continued running out into the pass pattern. Doucet caught the ball on the fly and outran the defense for a 90-yard TD catch. After a couple of penalties, Westgate tacked on the 2-point conversion on a sneak by Doucet for a 16-0 lead.
“We’ve been saving that play up all year,” Antoine said. “Coach has been on me about not calling that play all year. I was kind of hesitant (with us) being pinned up like we were, but we needed something so (I said) let’s go for it. It was big. It like a fuse for us, but I feel like we had tons of opportunities to do some things, so we’ve just got to be better than we were tonight.”
Landry, who started the season at quarterback before an injury in the first game, has played both receiver and quarterback this season, as has Doucet.
The Tigers pushed the lead to 23-0 on their next possession, going 75 yards in six plays to reach the end zone. Runs of 28 yards by Amaaz Eugene and 13 and 14 yards by Steven Antoine, along with two penalties against the Cougars, set up a one-yard TD plunge by Antoine with 2:53 left in the half.
Antoine led the Tigers with 67 yards on 20 carries, with WHS finishing with 96 total rushing yards. Landry and Doucet were a combined 7-for-9 passing for 163 yards.
Dylan Bourque added a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter on a series that saw the Cougars penalized four times for personal fouls or unsportsmanlike conduct, and the Tigers flagged for offensive interference.
JFK finally got on the scoreboard on its last possession on a 19-yard throw from Armstrong to James Evans. The 2-point try failed. The Cougars rushed for 92 yards — actually topping 100 in the fourth quarter before losing yardage on their final two carries. Armstrong and Evans were a combined 16-for-31 for 209 yards with an interception. Evans took a few snaps at quarterback in the fourth quarter after Armstrong was hurt briefly.
“Bend but don’t break kind of defense is what we want to try to be able to do,” Antoine said. “There are some things we’ve got to definitely work on, some things that got exposed with us on all sides of the ball. Those are things we’ve got to clean up.”
The Tigers, seeded fifth in the Class 4A playoffs, will play host to 12th seed Leesville at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wampus Cats (8-2) beat No. 21 seed Assumption 41-32 in their playoff opener for their sixth straight win.