Westgate wins Class 4A state championship

BATON ROUGE — For the first time since 2015, the Westgate High School boys track team stands atop the podium as Class 4A state track champions.
Behind some strong running events, the Tigers scored 61 points, beating out second place Warren Easton (51) and third place and District 5-4A rival Carencro (50) for the title.
“It was a really good track meet for us,” WHS boys track coach Phillip Guidry said. “We knew that we were going to have a chance to win the state title with all the kids that we had running for us.”
Westgate’s relay teams led the winning effort. Camron Spencer,Jordan Doucet, Amazon Eugene and Mekhi Boutte combined to win the 4x100 meters (41.89 seconds); the 4x200 relay team of Spencer, Doucet, Boutte and JaQuailian Allen finished second; the 4x400 relay team of Francisco, Boutte, Tray’Quan Francis and Davian Hill placed first in 3:22.68; and the 4x800 relay team finished second.
In addition, Spencer was fourth in the 200, third in the 110-meter hurdles; Christian Francisco was second in the 800 and Francis was fifth.
“We came out of the field events with four or six points,” Guidry said. “By the time we got to the 800-meter run, we made up a big gap and I knew that if we could keep it going that we’d have a chance to win the state title.”
In the field events, Travin Gardner was sixth in the high jump and Doucet was fourth in the long jump.
Also at the state meet, in Class 5A, NISH’s Amire Ledet finished fourth in the long jump.
In Class 2A, Delcambre’s Luke Pacetti won the pole vault (14 feet, four inches) with Catholic High’s Jonah Helms second and CHS teammate Beau Beaulieu third.
Loreauville’s 4x400 relay team of Calep Jacob, Collin Jacob, Landon Lancon and Evan Simon finished in third place while Jeanerette’s Kelby Guillory finished sixth in the high jump.
Delcambre’s Kamron Darby finished fifth in the girls’ 400 meters and teammate Riley Hebert finished sixth in the discus; Jeanerette’s 4x100-meter girls’ relay team of Kayla Matthews, Diamond Walters, Delexcia McCreary and Shirleysha McCreary finished in fourth place.
In Class 3A, Erath’s Jason LeBlanc was third in the 800; the team of Evan Spaziante, Dax Boudreaux, Joel Allen and Leblanc were fourth in the 4x800 relay; and Kamren Earnest was sixth in the pole vault.