Westgate wins but needs improvement; HBCS falls

The Westgate High Tigers jumped out to a quick lead in the opening minutes of Friday’s road game against West St. Mary, but coach Ryan Antoine said his team still needs to show improvement after letting the Wolfpack back into the game.
Westgate won 55-20, but can’t let up as the Tigers seemed to on occasion against WSM, he said.
“I feel like we just executed a little bit more this week than we did the previous week,” Antoine said after his team improved to 1-1. “But I still am not too pleased with our performance. We made some plays but we also didn’t have the max effort like we need to and like we usually do, so I’m definitely not all the way pleased on our performance.”
The Tigers scored a couple of times in the first minute of the game, which was good to see, he said.
“I felt guys made some plays and did some good things in certain areas, so we were able to put the game away early, but West St. Mary did come back and make it a game at times, and they played harder than us at times, which is not something we’re very proud of,” Antoine said. “We scored early and took control of the game, but then we got real lax and allowed West St. Mary to get some momentum and get back into the game, and gave them a thought that maybe they could possibly win this game. We wanted to go into this game and leave no doubt, make a statement that we’re the better team, and at times I felt like we weren’t.”
In addition to just getting better, Antoine said he wants to see his team do a better job of being more prepared and more organized, starting with himself, and more focused throughout the game.
“There’s times in the game I feel like we lose focus and we’re not executing like we need to,” he said. “I feel like once we start playing tougher teams and getting more into our district schedule, that could come back and bite us,” he said. “It came back and hurt us against LCA (in week one), and I feel like going forward it’ll hurt us even more.”
The coaches can deal with mistakes, he said, if the team is playing hard and playing with passion, but it’s when the team loses focus it becomes an issue.
“I felt like at times we just took a play off and let little simple things like going the wrong way and just not being focused and not making tackles, not covering like we need to, and I’ve got to take all ownership of that because I don’t think I had us as prepared as I need to, so I’ve got to do a better job of being a better coach this week,” he said.
Antoine said Jordan Doucet did a good job at quarterback with starter Brennan Landry being out.
“He did real well for us,” Antoine said. “Zyion Madison has been playing well. And also, just a kid who’s been getting better every week and working his tail off, and had a lot of good plays on special teams, and had a big catch for us, is Kenneth Joseph, a senior who’s trying to come along and be a part of the program. He’s done a great job for us.”
The Tigers take on crosstown rival New Iberia Senior High this week.
“It’s a big game,” Antoine said. “We’re playing New Iberia, so you can kind of throw the records out. They’ve been playing some quality opponents. We’ve just got to go out there and be a better program and a better team. If not, it can be a long night for us. We’ve got to get some guys healthy, but we’ve also got to execute a little better than we did.”
Playing familiar teams like New Iberia and the district opponents could help with focus, he said.
“I’m disappointed we don’t have that killer mentality right now,” Antoine said. “I definitely don’t want us peaking early (in the season), but I definitely want us finishing games off when we have the opportunity.”
Hamilton Christian 44, Highland Baptist 21
Hamilton Christian Academy scored 44 straight points after falling behind 7-0 on the way to a win over Highland Baptist Friday night.
The Bears (1-1) led 7-6 after the first quarter following a 50-yard Jarworski Joseph TD run and the Parker Perry point-after kick. Hamilton Christian’s Neiman Sullen scored on an eight-yard run later in the quarter and the Warriors outscored HBCS 22-0 in the second quarter and 16-0 in the third to lead 44-7.
Sullen hit Logan Richard for a 27-yard touchdown completion with Ze’beian Doffoney getting the 2-point conversion, and Sullen connected with Samuel Knight on an eight-yard scoring pass followed by a Sullen 2-point run in the second period. Doffoney added a 12-yard TD run but the conversion failed.
In the third quarter, Elijah Belton returned an interception 44 yards and Sullen threw to Knight for the 2-point conversion. Sullen then scrambled for a 70-yard touchdown and threw to Messiah Simeon for the 2-point conversion to close out the Warriors’ scoring.
Highland got a pair of TD runs by Joseph of eight yards and 46 yards in the fourth quarter to end its scoring drought. Perry added the PAT following each score.
Doffoney led all rushers with 163 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and Sullen had five runs for 74 yards and two TDs. Sullen also completed six of 11 passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Richard led all receivers with three catches for 54 yards and a TD.
Joseph led HBCS with 126 yards and three TDs on 17 carries. Ty Olivier completed three of 11 attempts for 33 yards.
Centerville 20, Ascension Christian 12
GONZALES — Centerville’s first-quarter touchdown in its season opener Friday at Ascension Christian proved to be the difference. Centerville’s week 1 game was canceled because of Hurricane Ida.
The Bulldogs led 6-0 after Matt Sonnier’s 14-yard scoring run with 4:36 to go in the first quarter. The 2-point attempt failed.
The teams matched scores the rest of the way. Each team scored a touchdown in the second quarter and another in the fourth quarter.
CHS led 14-6 at halftime after Nico Derouen scored on a two-yard run with 5:26 left in the half, followed by the 2-point conversion by Derouen.
After a scoreless third period, the Bulldogs made it a 20-12 final on Sonner’s five-yard TD run with 9:09 left in the game. The 2-point try failed.
Kesean Washington led Centerville with 147 yards on the ground on 20 runs. Sonnier had 86 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, Jayce Pellerin ran for 42 yards on six rushes and Derouen finished with 22 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Ja’kylon Gunner had a sack for the Bulldogs, Milton Schexnayder caused a fumble and Derouen and Brock Touchet each recovered fumbles.