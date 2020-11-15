Westgate wins big, but still looking to reach potential

LAFAYETTE — Ryan Antoine doesn’t believe his team has reached its potential.
“I feel like we have had chances to put teams away but haven’t,” the longtime Westgate football coach said. “We have show spurts but then we have had busted plays or miscues. I really don’t think we have shown our potential. But we are getting better in certain phases every week.”
Westgate took another step to reaching that potential with Friday night’s 55-0 District 5-4A victory over Northside. The win was the Tigers’ third straight on the season and also its fifth straight over the Vikings.
Westgate (5-2, 2-1) started off the game with back-to-back drives that netted the Tigers zero points. The first drive stalled in the red zone while the second one resulted in a lost fumble.
“We had to calm the guys down and then we started to play well,” Antoine said. “That’s what we are supposed to do. We are supposed to not let up and show what we are capable of doing.”
Westgate got things going offensively against Northside’s 4-2-5 defense with its third drive as Steven Antoine scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns. After another three-and-out by Northside (2-4, 0-3), Westgate scored again as Brennan Landry found Jordan Doucet for a 43-yard touchdown. By the end of the first quarter, Westgate led 21-0.
Landry meanwhile completed six of seven passes for 111 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 43 yards and scoring two rushing touchdowns.
“Coach Derek Landry has been doing an amazing job,” said Antoine, whose team has now scored 33 or more points in five of its seven games. “Our staff has done a very good job of putting our guys in position to make plays. We try to put our guys in one-on-one situations and to make plays.”
While the offense put up 55 points in only three quarters, Westgate’s defense shut out Northside.
“The defense has been playing really solid for the last couple of weeks,” Antoine said. “The guys have been flying around. We want to get all the guys to the ball. Those are the things that we try to pride ourselves on.”
Westgate will now turn its attention to wrapping up the regular season on Thursday at home against Carencro. With a possible home playoff game on the line, Antoine is making sure his young team — which features only two seniors on offense and two more on defense — is focused to play its best game of the season.
“We are treating this like a playoff week,” Antoine said. “They are one of the top teams in Class 4A, if not the top team. We have to be prepared and focused to host Carencro. We are going to have to play one of our better games to win this game.”