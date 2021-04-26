Westgate track team expecting four-way battle at regional meet

Westgate High track coach Philip Guidry expects a four-way battle for first place at the regional track meet scheduled for Tuesday at Cecilia.
The Tigers topped Carencro 126-114 to win the District 5-4A meet last week.
Teurlings Catholic, which finished third with 100 points, is another strong contender at regionals, as is the host school, Cecilia High.
"We won the district meet by the same margin as in 2019, my first year at Westgate," Guidry said. "It was the first time in some events for a lot of my kids, and they stepped up to the calling."
On a team with several talented athletes, WHS sophomore Mekhi Boutte is perhaps the most versatile of all.
"Boutte is a darkhorse to win the 300-meter hurdles at regionals," Guidry said. "He's only ran it twice and has improved both times."
Boutte runs on three relay teams that qualified for regionals.
"I had been thinking about putting him in the 400 meters and the 200 meters, as well," Guidry said. "He is very versatile and has come a long way.
"He's a key contributor on our 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams. We're ranked first in the state in 4A in the 4x100."
Carencro's relay teams are also ranked near the top of the state leaderboard. At the district meet, the Bears placed first in the 4x200 and second in the 4x400.
Teurlings took first place in the javelin and discus, and the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs.
Cecila, which got 54 points from Andrew Lewis and NISH transfer Jayden Singleton, won the 6-4A meet by a 48-point margin.
"I'd argue that our 4A district and region are the best in the state," Guidry said. "At the regional meet, it should be a good race in the 4x200 between Carencro and us.
"The long jump should be an awesome event with two kids (Lewis and Westgate's Jordan Doucet) who have jumped 23-feet. Tulane football signee Bailey Despanie from Carencro is also a good jumper.”
In his first track meet ever, Travin Gardner won the district title in the high jump.
"That surprised me," Guidry said. "He's a basketball kid who recently became eligible after he sat out at a transfer. I knew he had talent after watching him last year at practice."
Dedrick Latulas, in his debut in the 110-meter hurdles, finished second behind teammate Camron Spencer. Latulas also placed third in the high jump.
"Bailey Jeanlouis pole vaulted for the first time this season and scored for us," Guidry said. "He also ran on the first place 4x800 relay, as well as the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.
"The regional meet will come down to who can execute the best. It will be fun to watch Camron go head-to-head with the Cecilia guys in the 110-meter hurdles. Camron will also be vying for first in the 200 meters with Jonathan Green from Carencro."
Other WHS standouts who qualified for the regional meet include Tray'Quan Francis, Amaaz Eugene, Ja'Quailen Allen, Christian Francisco, Monty Keoyothy and Jordan Doucet.
Francis and Francisco are ranked second and third statewide in the 800 meters. Francisco is second in the 400 meters.