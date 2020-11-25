Westgate to take on Assumption in 1st round

The Westgate High Tigers open the Class 4A playoffs Friday at home against a familiar foe.
No, it’s not a district rival as many other teams in the state are opening with. Instead, its a team the Tigers faced in the second round of the 2019 playoffs, when No. 10 Westgate upended No. 7 seed Assumption 27-6 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine said that based on the power rankings, WHS knew it would face either Assumption or Salmen in the opening round, and got film on both teams. After finding out Sunday during the LHSAA’s playoff show that it would be Assumption, Westgate began focusing on the Mustangs, he said.
“They want to run the ball as much as they can, and then they have a pretty good receiver that they want to get the ball to in space, try to get the ball to downfield,” Antoine said. “We played them last year. They’ve got a lot of the same kids. We’ve just got to be focused and ready to go because anything can happen in this type of game.”
The Tigers will again focus on themselves and not so much the opponent, he said.
“If we can go in there and not beat ourselves and eliminate mistakes and play our style of football, we feel we’ve got a chance against anyone,” Antoine said.
Defensively the Mustangs are solid and run a 4-2.
“They’ll play some man-to-man, they’ll play some zone, but really they’ll be an attack-style defense and try to take away the things that you do well,” he said. “In these type of games, like I told our guys, this is where you make your legacy. Guys have to step up and when we call their number they need to go out and make some plays. But we’re also looking to have some other guys step up because they’re going to be keeping on certain guys. They’ve got six, seven games of film on us, so they’ll know what we do, and we have the same on them. We’ll have to start having guys do some things in different roles.”
The Westgate senior class has been to the playoffs every year, Antoine noted, and hosting a playoff game the last two years lets the team know things are going well and headed in the right direction.
“We don’t want to settle there and just be happy with that right now,” he said. “We lost a tough game last year in the quarterfinals (26-24 to No. 2 seed Neville), and that still lingers. Our guys know anything can happen in these type of games. We’ve always been that lower seed before. We went to the semis one time as a 32 seed. Anything can happen. Nothing’s determined that you have to win it — you just have to go out and play your best ball that night.”
The seniors especially are aware that each game at this stage of the season could be their last.
“We talked to those guys about that this year, that when it’s done, it’s done, and it hurts, if it doesn’t happen the way you want it, if you don’t get to go out on your own terms. Everybody’s eyeing that state championship, so that time in practice where you feel you want to take that play off, that snap that you may not really focus on that you usually do, that could be the deciding factor, a way that you could lose that game. We’re just telling the guys to harp on the small things and just clean up those small things because everything counts this time of year.”
The Tigers are keeping the same routine this week through the Thanksgiving holiday, he said, with players going to practice at the same time.
“Now on Thanksgiving day we’re going to practice a little bit earlier and we’ll give the guys a to-go plate meal to take home to give them a Thanksgiving meal to have to go along with what they have with their families,” he said. “We told them not everybody’s fortunate enough to be playing this time of year. We’re just thankful and blessed that we still have this opportunity, so we’ll just try to take advantage of it the best we can.”