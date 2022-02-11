Westgate to play host to NISH in rematch on Saturday

The Westgate High School boys’ basketball team plays host to New Iberia Senior High in a crosstown rivalry rematch on Saturday.
Westgate (3-14, 1-2) will be looking to avenge a 64-53 loss from earlier in the season when they host NISH (22-7, 6-0) on Saturday.
The Tigers have struggled so far this season, but managed to pick up a big win against district 5-4A rival St. Thomas More in their last game. Westgate will host Teurlings Catholic on Friday, and will need to add a win to their record to have any hopes of making the playoffs this year. The Tigers are currently the No. 40 seed in Class 4A with a 24.14 power rating.
NISH comes into the rematch in similar form to the previous meeting, playing well and racking up the wins. The Yellow Jackets suffered a 57-49 loss to Beau Chene in the Cajundome Classic, but were on a 10-game winning streak before the loss. NISH is still undefeated in district play, and played Lafayette on Thursday looking to secure the outright district championship. With one extra day to recover, NISH may have the edge in roster health when they travel to Westgate.
Despite the difference in performances this season, games between Westgate and NISH are always tense affairs, with both teams stepping up their performances to claim bragging rights.
NISH head coach Chad Pourciau said “This rivalry, though, you can throw the records out the window. They’re going to come out and play hard and I’m sure our kids will too.”
The game against Westgate will mark the end of the regular season for NISH, but Westgate will still have three more games to play before they can turn their attention to the postseason.
Home contests against H.L. Bourgeois and Carencro should give the Tigers a PR boost at the end of the season, as will their final district game of the season, an away game against Northside. The jump to the No 32 seed is still in reach, but Westgate can’t afford to lose any of their remaining games.