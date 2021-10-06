Westgate third in Class 4A; Loreauville sixth in 2A

The Westgate High School football team is ranked third in the Class 4A high school football polls conducted by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association this week, after being tied for third the week before with Neville.
The Tigers (4-1)beat Lake Charles College Prep, which was ranked seventh in Class 3A last week, 28-12 on Friday in Lake Charles. LC College Prep (2-3) fell to 10th in the 3A poll. Westgate plays host to St. Thomas More (2-3), which is ranked eighth in Class 4A, before road games against Class 5A St. Augustine in New Orleans and district rival Teurlings Catholic in Lafayette. TCHS is ranked seventh in Class 4A.
Loreauville High School remains ranked No. 6 in Class 2A after a 27-20 win over Class 3A Kaplan on Friday.
Loreauville swings back into District 7-2A play this week at Catholic High School.
Westgate and Loreauville are the only two Teche Area teams ranked in the top 10 in any classification, though St. Martinville has 1 vote in the Class 3A poll.
St. Martinville (3-2) opens District 6-3A play Thursday at Abbeville (5-0), which received 5 points in this week’s voting.
Several district opponents of Teche Area teams are ranked this week, including four teams from District 5-4A with Carencro (3-2) joining Westgate, STM and Teurlings as the No. 5 ranked team in Class 4A.
In Class 5A, Acadiana (3-2) is ranked sixth. The Rams play in District 3-5A with New Iberia Senior High.
In Class A, Vermilion Catholic, a member of District 8-A with local teams Highland Baptist, Hanson and Centerville, had 21 points in the weekly voting.
Catholic High of Baton Rouge (5-0) is the unanimous No. 1 team in Class 5A, with Zachary (5-0), Brother Martin (3-0), Ponchatoula (3-0), Alexandria (5-0), Acadiana, Captain Shreve (5-0), Ruston (4-1), John Curtis (1-1) and Destrehan (2-0) rounding out the top 10.
Karr (3-0) is No. 1 in 4A, followed by Neville (4-1), Westgate, Warren Easton (2-1), Carencro, Northwood of Shreveport (3-1), Teurlings, St. Thomas More, Liberty (4-0) and Carver (4-0). Karr has 10 first-place votes and Neville has one.
University High (5-0) is the unanimous No. 1 pick in Class 3A, followed by Madison Prep (5-0), Sterlington (5-0), De La Salle (2-1), St. James (3-1), Union Parish (3-2), E.D. White (3-0), Church PoInt (5-0), Iowa (5-0) and Lake Charles College Prep.
Many (4-1) leads Class 2A, followed by Lafayette Christian (4-1), Newman (3-0), Amite (3-0), Mangham (4-1), Loreauville, St. Charles (3-0), Notre Dame (4-1), General Trass (5-0) and North Caddo (4-1). Many has five first-place votes, Lafayette Christian has four and Newman has two.
Ouchita Christian (5-0) is No. 1 in Class A, followed by Calvary Baptist (4-1), Grand Lake (5-0), Homer (4-1), Southern Lab (2-2), Haynesville (4-1), Oak Grove (2-3), Ascension Catholic (1-1), St. Frederick (4-1) and St. Edmund (4-1). OC has eight first-place votes and Calvary has the remaining three.