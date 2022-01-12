Westgate High School Tigers claimed all three top honors in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State Team. Quarterback/running back/receiver Jordan Doucet was named Outstanding Offensive Player, while safety Derek Williams was named Outstanding Defensive Player. Head coach Ryan Antoine was named LWSA Coach of the Year. Tight end Danny Lewis also earned first-team honors.
Doucet had 1,686 passing yards, 1,176 rushing, 204 receiving and 32 total touchdowns on the season. He also contributed as a wide receiver and was a dynamic threat as a runner and kick returner.
Williams, a four-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite, had 145 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss by the end of the year. The junior’s versatility and prowess on defense led a unit that held Edna Karr and Warren Easton to season-low single game scoring totals.
Antoine said he is humbled by the honor awarded him, but wants everyone to know that most of the credit goes to his coaching staff.
“I think it’s an amazing accomplishment, but it goes more to my staff than me,” Antoine said. “I’d rather it be ‘Staff of the Year’ than Coach of the Year because I’m nothing without those guys. They put in the work, they developed the players and built our culture and belief in what we are doing with the program. I couldn’t do this by myself at all. We’ve been preaching consistency in the coaching staff and preaching the culture and the message so for us to go out there and to go out there and execute the way we did this year, hats off to the coaching staff.”
Antoine said Doucet and Williams deserve their individual awards, adding that they put in extra effort before the season to prepare themselves for a title run.
“I’m excited for those guys, they are definitely the top guys in our class and they put up the numbers this season,” the coach said. “Jordan and Derek do a lot of things behind the scenes, especially Jordan. He had an amazing offseason with track, but also in the weight room. For him to grow up and achieve the things he did is amazing. For Derrick, he’s come into his own and people are starting to realize how special of a kid he is.
“Those two kids will tell you though that they’re nothing without their teammates. I think we still got shafted with that a bit, some guys are on honorable mention or not included. We’ve got guys like Danny and Derek and JD on the list, but we have other guys who’ve played real well like Ashton Francis and Zyion Madison who played some great ball and I think should’ve gotten at least mentioned a little bit more.”
Anotine said that despite New Iberia not being as well known as some cities in the state, Westgate’s performance will make other teams and sportswriters take notice.
“We are a small country town and we don’t get the recognition sometimes that the other, inner cities schools get,” he said. “Hopefully, with the success that we’ve had this year, it’ll start letting people know that there’s some good football being played in our area.”
One of the most dramatic games of the 2021 football season was the LHSAA Class 4A championship game, and that got the Tigers some of that attention.
The Westgate defense was pinned at its own one-yard line with 3:02 left to play. The Tigers stopped Warren Easton on four consecutive downs to win the program’s first LHSAA football championship.
The pulsating win set the stage for Westgate to sweep the top honors on the 4A team.
Westgate, the No. 5 seed in the Class 4A playoffs, was a heavy underdog but ousted No. 1 seed Edna Karr in the semifinals and then beat third-seeded Easton in the title game.
